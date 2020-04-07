Why climate change cannot be deprioritised, despite Covid-19 crisis

UNITED Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Sunday that climate change cannot be deprioritised by world policymakers - despite the novel coronavirus crisis. This comes only days after the UK government announced that this year's UN climate summit is being postponed till 2021, raising concerns that global warming might be put to the political back burner.

This would be a huge mistake for the fact remains that global warming remains perhaps the biggest medium to long-term challenge facing the world - both economically and politically. And the irony is that the last 12 months have seen consciousness over climate change grow with unprecedented speed in such a short space of time.

With the global super-priority for the world in 2020 being tackling the novel coronavirus, our shared climate change goal must therefore now be extending - to 2021 - the current political 'window of opportunity' to progress climate debate and action decisively, from Asia-Pacific to the Americas.

For what will now be next year's UN summit in Glasgow is the most important gathering on climate since 2015, when the Paris climate deal was agreed, and comes when governments are due to review their promises to cut carbon emissions to align with recent scientific forecasts.

The reason why it is so important to act in the political 'window' that now exists is the very high risk that, under current emissions trajectories and current national Paris pledges, global warming will exceed 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

As Mr Guterres chillingly warned at last year's climate conference, "we are knowingly destroying the very support systems keeping us alive". And it is estimated that the country contributions announced at Paris in 2015 would have to be five times greater in order to limit global warming to 1.5 deg C by 2050.

IMPLEMENTATION OF PARIS

This 1.5 deg Cel mark was made to avoid the worst impacts of so called 'runaway' climate change. And the overwhelming majority of political leaders, let alone scientists, accept that what is now needed is comprehensive implementation of Paris, and probably move even beyond this as we move into the 2020s.

To be sure, there are some very notable exceptions to this, including populists like US President Donald Trump. Mr Trump has argued that climate change is a "hoax" and wants to see the Paris deal dismantled, an utterly reckless argument given the strong scientific consensus on global warming and its perils, yet the US president's interventions have proved damaging to overall global attempts to tackle climate change.

So much so, in fact, that one of the very few advantages of postponing the Glasgow summit to 2021 is the possibility that it will take place when Mr Trump is no longer in office if he were to lose in November. While that remains only a possibility, at this stage, the odds may grow with the likelihood that the US is heading towards a deep recession which tends to be bad news for White House incumbents going into re-election.

Far from populists having the answers to climate change, their manifesto is the very opposite of the argument which has the more credible narrative. This is put forward by scientists, politicians and climate campaigners who argue that the Paris treaty does not go far enough.

From this perspective, the key question now is how fast other key countries across the world can move to ramp up the ambition in the Paris deal.

If this agenda is to be realised, a breakthrough will be needed in 2021 which could be enabled with a new president in the White House.

Leading Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden, for instance, favours a 'Green New Deal' that "will lead the world to address the climate emergency through the power of example by ensuring that the US achieves a 100 per cent clean energy economy and net zero emissions no later than 2050".

While this position is a big step forward from Mr Trump's, even more may be required, and also be replicated around the world.

The roadmap for moving forward is relatively clear to deliver this.

Firstly, implementation of the Paris deal will be most effective through national laws where politically feasible. The country 'commitments' put forward in 2015 will be most credible - and durable - if they are backed up by legislation where this is possible.

In the US part of the reason Mr Trump can unravel Paris ratification so relatively straightforwardly is that it was, politically, impossible to get the treaty approved in the US Congress.

Barack Obama therefore embedded the agreement through executive order before Mr Trump set his own counterpart executive actions reversing his predecessor's order.

BEGINNING OF A JOURNEY

Legislation is more difficult to roll back. And this is especially when supported - as in many countries - by well informed, cross-party lawmakers who can put in place a credible set of policies and measures to ensure effective implementation.

While the pledges made for Paris are not yet enough, the treaty has crucially put in place the domestic legal frameworks which are crucial building blocks to measure, report, verify and manage greenhouse gas emissions.

Specifically, countries are required under the agreement to openly and clearly report on emissions and their progress in reaching the goals in their national plans submitted to the UN, and must also update these every five years to highlight measures being pursued to implement the goals, including in Glasgow.

In the future, the ambition must be that these frameworks are replicated in even more countries, and progressively ratcheted up. And with the fifth anniversary of the treaty on the horizon, the deal is increasingly being viewed as not the end of the process, but only the beginning of a longer journey that governments and legislators must now make in the 2020s.

This may seem a political long shot. Yet, it needs to be remembered that there was significant concern about whether the Paris deal could ever happen in the years leading to its agreement, but there was eventually a breakthrough.

While populist counter arguments will remain potent with many across the world, they will eventually be relegated to the dustbin of history.

In the meantime, we must now seize the growing opportunity to co-create, and embed, what could be a foundation of global sustainable development in coming decades for billions across the world, starting with speedy Paris implementation in the early 2020s.