BT Mark To Market: Investors shouldn't ignore the underperforming Singapore market (Ep 1)

BT Mark To Market Ep 1: Investors shouldn't ignore the underperforming Singapore market
Synopsis: Listen to Ben Paul's analysis and insight on market trends and corporate issues in Singapore, in this new podcast series based on his weekly column in The Business Times.
BT's senior correspondent Ben Paul talks about what’s driving stock markets around the world in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis, and why investors shouldn’t ignore the Singapore stock market, even though its performance has been quite disappointing.
1. Why have the S&P500 and the Nasdaq indices bounced so strongly since March? (1:02)
2. We are not in an ordinary economic cycle, but things are improving regardless (2:08)
3. Why was the Singapore market underperforming even before Covid-19 hit? (3:54)
4. Singapore's leading companies are not broke, and have ample scope to unlock value (6:43)
5. Delving into 3 companies: Sembcorp Industries, Keppel Corp and Wilmar International (7:00)
Produced by: Ben Paul, Ernest Luis & Lee Kim Siang
Edited by: Adam Azlee
Do note: Any financial or investment information in this podcast is for use in Singapore only and is intended to be for your general information. Any particular investment or decision should only be made after consulting with a fully qualified financial adviser.
