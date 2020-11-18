Health Check: Lung cancer, what you need to know (Ep 48)

With November being Lung Cancer Awareness Month, this Health Check podcast episode looks at how lung cancer is the No 1 killer among cancers here and innovations in treatments.

Synopsis: Released fortnightly on Wednesdays, get healthy living tips as The Straits Times chats with expert guests.

With November being Lung Cancer Awareness Month, this episode aims to shed light on advanced treatments as well as how to minimise your chances of getting lung cancer. Lung cancer is the No 1 killer among all types of cancer in Singapore, as well as globally. This episode is brought to you by MSD.

ST senior health correspondent Joyce Teo hosts Dr Philip Eng, a senior consultant respiratory physician who has his own clinic - the Philip Eng Respiratory & Medical Clinic at the Mount Elizabeth Medical Centre. He has lectured in various countries, trained many doctors in the region, and published numerous articles.

1. How can non-smokers get lung cancer? For air pollution, what is the WHO (World Health Organization) standard for PM2.5 levels? (1:42)

2. How has lung cancer treatment evolved to today's gold standard of keyhole surgery, alongside other treatments such as stereotactic radiotherapy, safer chemotherapy drugs, immunotherapy and targeted therapy? (4:00)

4. Advice on how to protect yourself to cover the cost of such treatments: Buy good extra insurance coverage when you're young and fit (7:52)

5. Innovations in lung cancer treatments such as proton beam therapy and costs of such therapies (10:10)

6. Best way to decrease lung cancer risk factors and how smokers should do more effective CT lung scans instead of normal chest X-rays (12:27)

Produced by: Joyce Teo (joyceteo@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Penelope Lee

Edited by: Adam Azlee

