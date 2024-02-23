ECs still a winning proposition for buyers

In contrast, the median price of new landed properties jumped significantly by 112.9 per cent from S$1,053 psf to S$2,242 psf, while prices of new non-landed properties surged by 49.4 per cent from S$1,664 psf to S$2,486 psf over the same period.

EC price growth lags other segments

ECs are sold at lower prices than private condominiums despite being built by private developers. The government greatly subsidises new ECs with grants that are comparable to those given out for public housing flats. An EC project is privatised 10 years after its completion; thereafter units in the development can be sold to foreigners.

However, ECs are subjected to more restrictive buying conditions, eligibility requirements, minimum occupancy periods (MOP), and specific resale criteria which are similar to Build-To-Order (BTO) public housing flats. To be eligible to buy a new EC, buyers must be Singapore citizens or a citizen married to a permanent resident. In addition, buyers are not allowed to hold other properties during the MOP and must adhere to a mortgage servicing ratio (MSR) in addition to the total debt serving ratio (TDSR).

One possible reason why EC price growth lags other segments could be the borrowing limits and income ceiling rules imposed. They are put in place to ensure that the properties stay accessible to more people who do not end up overstretching their budgets.

Eligible EC buyers are required to comply with a 30 per cent MSR on top of the existing TDSR rules, meaning borrowers can use only 30 per cent of their gross monthly income to repay their mortgage for a new EC. Moreover, buyers of new ECs are subjected to a household income ceiling.

If EC prices rise too steeply, buyers face high cash outlay, which may price out many.

Consider a couple with a combined income of S$16,000 buying a new EC. They can borrow only up to 75 per cent of the property price, which works out to around S$1 million based on the MSR and income ceiling.

If the buyers opt to purchase a 1,000 sq ft thee-bedroom new EC for S$1.4 million at S$1,400 psf, S$400,000 of the property price must be paid in cash or CPF (of which 5 per cent of the selling price must be paid in cash), in addition to stamp duties, lawyer’s fees and other miscellaneous costs.

Accessible pricing for more space

Homebuyers after a condo of at least 1,000 sq ft in size and under S$2 million have very few options in the private residential market. Those in the market would be even more hard-pressed to find a new unit of at least 1,000 sq ft at below S$1.5 million in 2023.

Such units made up 32.4 per cent (122 units) of all new EC transactions (376 units) last year.