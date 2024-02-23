A new dimension to first-timers’ BTO dilemma

HOUSING an estimated 78 per cent of Singapore’s residents, HDB flats are an undeniably integral component of the nation’s urban fabric. And most Singaporeans would turn to the Housing and Development Board market for their first home purchase.

Therein lies a common dilemma: Should a first-timer choose to buy a new Build-to-Order (BTO) flat, or would a resale flat be the better choice?

For many, the decision boils down to affordability, and how urgently they need their flat.

However, changes to the BTO framework to come in the second half of 2024 – and accompanying extended Minimum Occupation Period (MOP) for Prime and Plus flats – will add complexity to the decision-making process for first-timers.

These factors could also make it more challenging for first-time owners of Prime and Plus BTO flats to make the jump to a private property.

The rationale for a new BTO framework

Amid an influx of flats coming out of their MOP onto the resale market and pandemic-fuelled demand, the HDB resale market saw a significant run-up in both prices and transaction volume between 2021 and 2023.

In 2021, the number of HDB resale transactions hit a record peak. Some 28,700 units changed hands – the highest in the last decade.

This prompted the introduction of a series of cooling measures over the past three years, with the goal of stabilising the HDB resale market.