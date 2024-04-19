The Business Times

DBS puts 46 retail units, HDB shops on market for S$210 million

The units, previously occupied by full-service bank branches, are in places such as Bishan, Jurong West and Thomson Plaza

Kalpana Rashiwala

Kalpana Rashiwala

Published Fri, Apr 19, 2024 · 09:22 PM
DBS has put up for sale a portfolio of 46 HDB shop and shophouse units, and private strata retail units with a total guide price of about S$210 million.

The Business Times understands that the units previously served as full-service bank branches some years ago, and have a total space of around 69,500 square feet (sq ft). The 46 units are available for purchase individually. Sales are said to have begun a few weeks ago.

Among those located in Housing and Development Board estates, the properties are in places su…

