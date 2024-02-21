What makes for a sustainable housing market?

THE word “sustainability” commonly conjures up images of green buildings, circular economies, and recycling initiatives.

However, there is a more fundamental meaning to the word that refers to how things should be. The 2022 and 2023 cooling measures implemented by the government exemplify this underlying intention, of policy aimed at nurturing a more sustainable housing market.

Home price appreciation has clearly moderated, a dynamic that is painted and interpreted as a stride towards sustainability. However, defining the characteristics of sustainable price growth is a complex endeavour.

What is sustainable growth?

In the realm of corporate finance, sustainable growth is interpreted as the rate at which a company can expand over the long term without overstretching its resources.

This growth rate not only reflects the company’s current life cycle stage, but also underscores the appropriateness of potential strategic changes and the risks of negatively impacting future growth.

Economic literature defines sustainable economic growth as a pace that can be sustained without burdening future generations, suggesting that overly rapid growth may deplete resources and create environmental challenges for future generations.

In the residential property market, the idea of sustainable price growth amalgamates these concepts. It is closely linked to long-term economic fundamentals, such as gross domestic product growth, household income, and prevailing interest rates.

While residential prices generally trend with the broader economic trajectory, they are also characterised by cyclical patterns of booms and busts.

These cycles are often catalysed by external factors and are influenced by market structures, including household debt ratios, supply constraints, and buyer sentiment.