You are here

Home > Real Estate

18 medical suites in SBF Center up for sale or lease

Wed, Mar 20, 2019 - 6:27 PM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

doc74k6ol7m8o6eny8lmm1_doc74k6q6xmj2uhy51vjat.jpg
Of the 48 medical suites at SBF Center, 18 are now up for sale or lease.
Knight Frank

EIGHTEEN medical suites in SBF Center in the central business district are up for sale or lease, sole marketing agent Knight Frank said on Wednesday. The units range from 678 sq ft to 2,842 sq ft.

They are among the 48 medical suites, spread over the third to fifth floors, within the 33-storey mixed development. Knight Frank said the medical suites are well-located to serve a population of about 450,000 office workers and 16,000 residents nearby.

Said investment and capital markets executive director Mary Sai: "The current tenancy mix includes medical practices such as physiotherapy, cosmetic surgery, chiropractic and others. There is a need for dental and other specialist practices to serve the office workers and residents from the nearby condominiums.

"With a steady flow of medical tourists into Singapore looking for 'one-stop medical services', we expect the demand for private medical suites to remain robust."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

As medical suites are classified as commercial properties, foreigners are eligible to buy them without incurring the Additional Buyer's Stamp Duty nor the Seller's Stamp Duty.

Knight Frank expects a good response, with the average asking rental at S$7 per square foot (psf) per month, and an average asking sale price of about S$4,200 psf, subject to negotiation. It notes that recent sale prices of medical suites in the Novena area are about S$7,000 psf, with monthly rental of about S$8 psf to S$9 psf.

Amendment note: An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated a average asking sale price of S$42,000 psf. It should have been S$4,200 psf. The article above has been revised to reflect this.

Real Estate

Boulevard 88 high-end condo sells 20 units worth over S$160m

Lendlease planning to raise up to US$500m with retail Reit listing on SGX: report

Oxley terminates S$950m sale of Mercure and Novotel Hotels due to unpaid deposit

Australia's falling home prices not yet a threat to banks: RBA

Starhill Global Reit extends KL mall leases, lifting overhang

Braddell View to launch S$2.08b en bloc bid

Editor's Choice

BT_20190320_CCGRAB20_3728841.jpg
Mar 20, 2019
Garage

Grab woos small businesses with suite of financial services

BT_20190320_HOCHING2_3728868.jpg
Mar 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Temasek International undergoes changes in leadership

BT_20190320_NRSTAR20_3728765.jpg
Mar 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Starhill Global Reit extends KL mall leases, lifting overhang

Most Read

1 YuuZoo quits office with unsettled rents; CEO resigns over unpaid salary
2 SIA to offer S$500m 5-year fixed-rate bonds for institutional, retail investors
3 Temasek International undergoes changes in leadership
4 CapitaLand and CDL poised to buy Liang Court mall at S$400m
5 Temasek International names Lee Theng Kiat chairman, Dilhan Pillay CEO
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

lwx_mas_200319_80_2x.jpg
Mar 20, 2019
Banking & Finance

Fines totalling S$16.8m slapped on 42 financial firms in Singapore in 18 mths ended December '18

doc74k5zz0el55yesyebcb_doc6vhbwclxk0i1k4kx1ggz.jpg
Mar 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mar 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Penny scandal: Brokers lost S$350m; ex-IPCO exec to serve 3 years in prison

Mar 20, 2019
Technology

Temasek-backed Pine Labs buys India gift card solutions provider Qwikcilver for US$110m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening