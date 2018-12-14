3 bids submitted for Pasir Ris Central white site

A 3.8 hectare white site at Pasir Ris Central saw three bids from developers at the close of the tender on Friday.

Among the bidders was Far East Organisation, while Singapore Press Holdings and Kajima Development submitted a joint bid. The third bid was from Phoenix Residential and Phoenix Commercial; both companies are owned by Allgreen Properties and Kerry Properties, which are in turn linked to Robert Kuok.

The 99-year leasehold site, which has been launched for sale off the Government Land Sales (GLS) confirmed list, is to be developed into a mixed-use commercial and residential development. This is in line with the Housing Development Board's (HDB) plan to rejuvenate Pasir Ris Town.

Bids received are being evaluated under a concept and price revenue tender system, as tenderers had to submit their concept proposals and tender prices in two separate envelopes.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

The land parcel next to Pasir Ris MRT station must be integrated with a bus interchange, a polyclinic and a town plaza, and can yield up to 600 private homes. The maximum permissible gross floor area is 95,010 square metres, with a proposed gross plot ratio of 2.5.

Under the concept and price revenue tender system, only the envelopes containing concept proposals were opened on Friday. HDB said: "A decision on the award of the tender will be made after the tenders have been evaluated. This will be published at a later date."