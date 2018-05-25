You are here

Home > Real Estate

3 Liang Seah shophouses seeking S$30m; 6 Little India conservation units up for auction

The 3 Liang Seah units are held under a single land title and sit on a 2,694 sq ft site
Fri, May 25, 2018 - 5:50 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT
ann@sph.com.sg

BT_20180525_RMSHOPHOUSES25_3449579.jpg
The six shophouses at Desker Road occupy a total land area of 619.1 sq m, and a total built area of about 1,140 sq m. Their auction will be held on May 31.

BT_20180525_RMSHOPHOUSES25_3449579.jpg
Above: The estimated total gross floor area of the three adjoining shophouses at 33 Liang Seah Street stands at 11,500 sq ft.

Singapore

THREE adjoining shophouses at 33 Liang Seah Street have been launched for sale via private treaty at S$30 million, while six conservation shophouses at Desker Road are up for auction.

In a press statement on Thursday, marketer for the Liang Seah shophouses, Colliers

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Real Estate

SIAS urges Hyflux to give equal treatment to holders of its perps

Bukit Sembawang posts sharp increase in Q4 earnings

Chinese buyers pump luxe property bubble in Phnom Penh

Prologis earns tidy sum from sale of property to Facebook

Prologis earns tidy sum from sale of property to Facebook

US new home sales fall less than forecast in April

Editor's Choice

May 25, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS turns up heat on crypto currency exchanges and ICOs

May 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Norwegian firm in S'pore seeks exemption from US solar tariffs

May 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Q1 GDP growth at 4.4%; MTI revises full-year figure to 2.5-3.5%

Most Read

1 Hyflux said to mull seeking court protection for creditor talks
2 Hyflux CEO Olivia Lum's letter to stakeholders
3 Trading suspension of Hyflux perps leaves investors out on a limb
4 Hyflux seeks court protection to reorganise business, debt
5 SGX faces interim injunction on its new India equity derivative products; counter falls
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

May 25, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS turns up heat on crypto currency exchanges and ICOs

May 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Norwegian firm in S'pore seeks exemption from US solar tariffs

May 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Q1 GDP growth at 4.4%; MTI revises full-year figure to 2.5-3.5%

May 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Services expand at fastest pace in 3 years, but manufacturing still powers economy

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening