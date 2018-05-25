You are here
3 Liang Seah shophouses seeking S$30m; 6 Little India conservation units up for auction
The 3 Liang Seah units are held under a single land title and sit on a 2,694 sq ft site
Singapore
THREE adjoining shophouses at 33 Liang Seah Street have been launched for sale via private treaty at S$30 million, while six conservation shophouses at Desker Road are up for auction.
In a press statement on Thursday, marketer for the Liang Seah shophouses, Colliers
