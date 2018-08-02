8-storey Mohd Sultan Rd project put up for sale for S$30m

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
A DEVELOPMENT under construction at 21/23 Mohamed Sultan Road, consisting of an eight-storey residential block and adjoining commercial building, has been put up for sale by tender by its owner, a privately held investment holding company.
