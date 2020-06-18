9 carpark rooftop farming sites get 88 proposals

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
LOCAL farmers are jumping at the chance to be among the first crop-growers on carpark rooftops in Singapore.
A total of 88 proposals were submitted in the tender for nine sites on the rooftops of Housing and Development Board (HDB) multi-storey carparks in Singapore to be...
