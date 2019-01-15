A big step by CapitaLand and Temasek in play for global stakes

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
CAPITALAND'S announcement that it would be acquiring Temasek subsidiary Ascendas-Singbridge (ASB) appears to be a positive development for the Singapore-listed developer and Temasek.
In a briefing with analysts and the media, CapitaLand's CEO, Lee Chee Koon, said the deal which was
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg