You are here

Home > Real Estate

Accor property arm hires Rothschild for 2.9b euro debt review

Wed, Oct 07, 2020 - 11:05 AM

af_accor_071020.jpg
AccorInvest Group, one of the world's largest hotel owners, has hired advisers to help fix its balance sheet after the coronavirus pandemic disrupted the travel and leisure industry.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] AccorInvest Group, one of the world's largest hotel owners, has hired advisers to help fix its balance sheet after the coronavirus pandemic disrupted the travel and leisure industry.

The company, which has more than 900 hotels under brands such as Sofitel, Mercure and Ibis, signed up Rothschild & Co to lead talks with its 19 lenders and evaluate options including raising new capital, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be named because the discussions are private.

The talks, which are at an early stage, include a range of options from extending maturities to amending terms, the people said. The company has also applied for a 450 million-euro (S$720.7 million) state-backed loan in France, one of the people added.

AccorInvest had 2.9 billion euros of bank debt at the end of 2019, of which 931 million euros is coming due next year, according to a financial report from its Luxembourg-based holding company.

The talks are part of a multi-pronged plan to ride out the virus crisis, which also includes cost cuts, a review of asset sales and talks with shareholders, the people said.

SEE ALSO

How many firms under JM could be staring down the barrel of liquidation?

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Spokespeople for AccorInvest and Rothschild declined to comment.

AccorInvest, like much of the hospitality industry, has seen its finances come under pressure from a collapse in revenues since the pandemic wreaked devastation on international travel. Many companies in the sector have been pushed into asking for respite from creditors or seeking state support. UK discount hotel chain Travelodge Hotels negotiated a rent cut with landlords, while travel operator TUI is getting support from the German government.

Accor Group sold 58 per cent of AccorInvest, its real estate arm, for 4.6 billion euros in 2018. Its shareholders now include Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund and Singapore's GIC, institutional investors Colony NorthStar, Credit Agricole Assurances and Amundi, as well as private investors. Asking shareholders to inject new funds is among the options being considered, the people said.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

Evergrande's debt scares creditors into submission

Japan's shared workspace provider sees opportunity in Tokyo's shrinking offices

Centurion prices S$9.8m notes due 2024

SPH Reit posts lower H2 DPU on rent waivers, capital retention

Grade A office leasing in Singapore still sluggish in Q3 amid work-from-home trend

Covid-19 worsens crisis in world's most unaffordable housing market

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 7, 2020 11:06 AM
Consumer

Australia casino billionaire Packer blasts executives as probe targets China arrests

[SYDNEY] Australian billionaire James Packer on Wednesday recalled asking the two top executives of Crown Resorts to...

Oct 7, 2020 11:02 AM
Real Estate

Evergrande's debt scares creditors into submission

[HONG KONG] China's second-largest developer Evergrande has frightened creditors owed nearly US$15 billion into...

Oct 7, 2020 10:49 AM
Government & Economy

Thai central bank needed to preserve limited policy room: minutes

[BANGKOK] Thailand's central bank saw a need to preserve limited monetary policy space to use at the most effective...

Oct 7, 2020 10:41 AM
Government & Economy

Billionaire wealth reaches new high during Covid-19 pandemic: UBS

[ZURICH] Billionaire wealth reached record high levels amid the Covid-19 pandemic, a report by UBS and PwC found, as...

Oct 7, 2020 10:36 AM
Real Estate

Japan's shared workspace provider sees opportunity in Tokyo's shrinking offices

[TOKYO] A radical rethink of work culture that threatens to push Tokyo office vacancy rates to new heights has the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: Top Glove, Wilmar, Olam, SPH Reit, Centurion

Retrenchments hit 4.9 per 1,000 local employees in H1

Terence Loh quits BN Group amid police probe into Novena Global Healthcare

Singapore shares fall at Wednesday's open tracking Wall Street retreat; STI down 0.4%

Standard testing protocols the way to open borders: Airbus Asia-Pac chief

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for