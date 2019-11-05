You are here

Home > Real Estate

Across China, buying an apartment just became a whole lot easier

Tue, Nov 05, 2019 - 3:09 PM

WH_ChinaSkyline_021210.jpg
At least 30 cities in China have made it easier for workers to obtain highly sought-after residency permits since September in a sign authorities are keen not to let the nation's real estate sector slow further.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SHANGHAI] At least 30 cities in China have made it easier for workers to obtain highly sought-after residency permits since September in a sign authorities are keen not to let the nation's real estate sector slow further.

Although combating property speculation has been one of President Xi Jinping's signature policies, the slowest economic growth in 30 years is prompting some city governments to loosen the screws. A residency permit, or hukou, is a precursor to buying a property in many places in China and making it easier to get one has the effect of spurring sales.

An extreme example was seen last month in Hainan, where almost all non-local residents working in the island province were allowed to obtain a hukou. While Hainan's goal is to accelerate population growth ahead of it becoming a free-trade port by 2020, its home market will inevitably be warmed up first, analysts say.

"As a byproduct, home-buying restrictions in some Hainan cities will be loosened," said Yang Kewei, a Shanghai-based research director at China Real Estate Information Corp. "New residents are instantly allowed to buy property when they acquire a hukou."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Homes sales in Hainan slumped 45 per cent in the first nine months versus the same period of 2018.

SEE ALSO

China’s pork consumption risks collapse as prices surge

In some cities where it was already easy to get a hukou, such as Xinxiang and Luohe in central Henan, it's become even simpler, Mr Yang said. Smaller towns wanting to boost their property markets often loosen hukou requirements under the guise of attracting more skilled workers, he said.

"In recent years, whenever the housing market shows signs of weakness, preferential polices to attract skilled workers emerge," said Mr Yang. "In the short term, such policies always help the home market."

Home-price growth data for September showed the slowest gains in seven months. Home sales by area across China will slip 1 per cent this year from last year, and decline another 4 per cent in 2020, China International Capital Corp wrote in a report Monday.

 

BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

Japan's ageing, labour-starved construction industry gives economy a capex boost

Marriott's profit misses estimates on slowing travel demand

GIC, Charter Hall JV acquires A-grade office building in Parramatta, Sydney

Airbnb faces contentious vote on rentals in Jersey City

CapitaLand Q3 earnings drop 7.8% to S$333.9m

Eagle Hospitality Trust units hit fresh low as investors take flight

BREAKING

Nov 5, 2019 03:21 PM
Stocks

Australian shares end slightly higher as financials recover; NZ rises

[BENGALURU] Australian shares closed higher on Tuesday, as major financial stocks recovered after the central bank...

Nov 5, 2019 03:09 PM
Garage

Singapore fintech startup abandons plans competing for digital banking licence

[SINGAPORE] Singapore cross-border startup InstaReM, which recently rebranded as Nium, has withdrawn from the...

Nov 5, 2019 03:01 PM
Real Estate

Japan's ageing, labour-starved construction industry gives economy a capex boost

[TOKYO] As Japan's construction firms are squeezed by the tightest labour market since the 1970s and a rapidly...

Nov 5, 2019 02:53 PM
Real Estate

Marriott's profit misses estimates on slowing travel demand

[NEW YORK] Marriott International Inc reported third-quarter profit that missed estimates, and the company lowered...

Nov 5, 2019 02:39 PM
Transport

India's IndiGo, Qatar Airways to make strategic announcement on Nov 7

[NEW DELHI] India's largest airline IndiGo and Qatar Airways will make a strategic business announcement on Nov 7,...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly