You are here

Home > Real Estate

After property scandal, Pope tightens money controls

Wed, Dec 30, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Vatican City

POPE Francis has issued a new decree making charity funds more transparent and tightening controls on Vatican finances after a scandal over a luxury London property deal.

The main target is the Secretariat of State, the most important part of the Vatican administration, which must relinquish management of its funds, investments and real estate and submit to supervision by two other economic offices. Published on Monday and signed by the pope on Dec 26, the decree takes effect over two months from Jan 1.

In 2014, the Secretariat invested about 200 million euros (S$325.1 million) as a partner in a deal to buy a luxury building in London. As the deal became onerous, it paid tens of millions of fees to middlemen in attempts to change the terms.

Cardinal George Pell, the Vatican's former treasurer, said earlier this month that there had been "enormous losses". In September, the pope fired Cardinal Angelo Becciu, a former top Secretariat official.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

An investigation into the London deal led to the suspension last year of five Vatican employees, four from the Secretariat. The Vatican has also accused the middlemen of extortion.

The Secretariat of State's assets are being transferred to a department called Administration of the Patrimony of the Holy See and will be overseen by the Secretariat for the Economy.

The Secretariat of State also loses control of "Peter's Pence", a fund which the faithful can contribute to and is aimed at helping the pope run the Church and finance his charities.

In past years, the Vatican has dipped into Peter's Pence to cover budget deficits. The fund's reputation has suffered from reports it may have been used for questionable investments, such as the London building. REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

Single-owner plots, older CBD office sites in focus as home sales keep pace

JTC launches site at Jalan Papan for tender

NY bans most evictions as tenants struggle to pay rent

UK banks, homebuilders likely to rise after Brexit deal struck

JTC launches confirmed list site at Jalan Papan for tender

New York bans most evictions as tenants struggle to pay rent

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 30, 2020 12:11 AM
Government & Economy

EU chiefs to sign Brexit trade deal Wednesday

[BRUSSELS] EU chiefs Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel will sign the post-Brexit trade deal agreed with...

Dec 30, 2020 12:04 AM
Government & Economy

Johnson avoids a Brexit split as Tory hard-liners back deal

[LONDON] Boris Johnson looks set to avoid a damaging rebellion in the House of Commons when his trade deal with the...

Dec 29, 2020 11:59 PM
Government & Economy

EU to buy extra 100 million doses of Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine

[BRUSSELS] The European Union will buy an extra 100 million doses of Pfizer and BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine,...

Dec 29, 2020 11:34 PM
Transport

Airbus nears 550 deliveries in year derailed by Covid-19

[PARIS] Airbus has handed over close to 550 aircraft in 2020, with three days left to pad its total in a year...

Dec 29, 2020 10:54 PM
Government & Economy

6.4-magnitude earthquake hits central Croatia

[ZAGREB] A powerful 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck central Croatia on Tuesday, according to the US Geological...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Twelve Cupcakes founders charged with offences under Employment of Foreign Manpower Act

Media tycoon Lai resigns as chairman of Next Digital

Value stocks shine amid recent market rebound: SGX

French fashion designer Pierre Cardin dies at 98

6.4-magnitude earthquake hits central Croatia

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for