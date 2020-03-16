You are here

Home > Real Estate

Airbnb extends full refund policy worldwide amid virus frenzy

Mon, Mar 16, 2020 - 1:52 PM

AB_airbnb_160320.jpg
Airbnb Inc has rolled out a full refund policy for reservations across the globe in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] Airbnb Inc has rolled out a full refund policy for reservations across the globe in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The San Francisco-based company said it will extend its virus-related cancellation policy to every country in the world, allowing hosts and guests to cancel reservations with no charge or penalty.

The policy applies to existing reservations made on or before March 14, with a check-in date up to April 14, the company said in a statement Saturday.

"We don't want guests to feel like they have to travel because they cannot get their money back," Airbnb's Chief Executive Officer Brian Chesky said in a tweet as the company issued the statement on its cancellation policy "in response to the extraordinary events and global disruption to travel caused by COVID-19."

As the outbreak brings travel to a grinding halt across the world, Airbnb faced mounting pressure to extend its refund policy beyond China, Italy and South Korea. The late-stage startup has been fielding complaints from angry guests who have been forced to cancel travel plans beyond these three countries and have been denied a refund.

SEE ALSO

Broker's take: OCBC downgrades CDLHT to 'hold' on growing concerns over pandemic

After US President Donald Trump limited travel from most of Europe last week, Airbnb added the US -- its biggest market -- to the list. The new policy will, however, exclude domestic travel in mainland China, which is expected to return to normal rules on April 1.

Unlike big hotel chains, Airbnb is a two-way platform, which means for every guest cancellation it approves, there is a host at the other end who winds up out of pocket.

"We understand that this announcement will impact hosts around the world, many of whom depend on the economics they generate on Airbnb," the company said in the statement. Mr Chesky also said the majority of its hosts have chosen to give their guests a partial or full refund.

Over the coming weeks, Airbnb said it would build tools and initiatives to support its hosts during the pandemic.

Under the new coronavirus policy, Airbnb will not collect any fees or benefit from any canceled reservations. "We're in this together," the company said.

 

BLOOMBERG

 

Real Estate

February's private home sales up over 57% month-on-month: URA

Broker's take: OCBC downgrades CDLHT to 'hold' on growing concerns over pandemic

China Jan-Feb property investment down 16.3% on year, sales plunge by nearly 40%

ST Engineering, URA to develop, sell urban-planning solution for cities

You're retired. Should you rent or buy your home?

China home prices little changed last month amid virus shutdown

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 16, 2020 01:42 PM
Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Monday afternoon trading, down 3.7% on day

SINGAPORE equities fell deeper into the red when trading resumed on Monday afternoon after the US Federal Reserve's...

Mar 16, 2020 01:29 PM
Real Estate

February's private home sales up over 57% month-on-month: URA

DEVELOPERS in Singapore sold 975 private homes in February, 57 per cent higher than January's take-up, as more units...

Mar 16, 2020 01:24 PM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: OCBC downgrades CDLHT to 'hold' on growing concerns over pandemic

AMID the intensifying spread of the novel coronavirus, OCBC Investment Research has lowered its rating on CDL...

Mar 16, 2020 01:17 PM
Consumer

JD.com hires banks for a Hong Kong listing as early as mid-year: sources

[HONG KONG] Chinese e-commerce retailer JD.com Inc has hired Bank of America and UBS to work on a second listing in...

Mar 16, 2020 01:15 PM
Government & Economy

Japan's January machinery orders rebound, but virus fallout dims outlook

[TOKYO] Japan's core machinery orders unexpectedly rose in January, in a positive sign for business investment...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.