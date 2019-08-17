You are here

Home > Real Estate

Airbnb records 30% growth rate in Q1 on booking strength: source

Sat, Aug 17, 2019 - 10:30 AM

nz_airbnb_170861.jpg
Airbnb Inc recorded US$9.4 billion in total booking value in the first quarter, up 31 per cent from the year-ago quarter, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday, a key number that could help pull in investors as the home-sharing company plans its foray into the public market.
PHOTO: AFP

[BENGALURU] Airbnb Inc recorded US$9.4 billion in total booking value in the first quarter, up 31 per cent from the year-ago quarter, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday, a key number that could help pull in investors as the home-sharing company plans its foray into the public market.

The San Francisco-based home rentals company booked 91 million nights on its platform in the quarter, leading to the surge in total booking value, which measures the transaction dollars on its platform, the source said.

Airbnb had about US$3.5 billion in cash on its balance sheet as of March 31, the source said. The company reported a 40 per cent revenue growth rate in 2018 compared with the previous year, according to the source.

Airbnb is readying for a listing in the first half of 2020, according to the Wall Street Journal, which first reported Airbnb's first-quarter financials earlier in the day.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

This year marked several high-profile IPOs including Uber Inc and Lyft Inc, but the companies have fared poorly after their launch, amid investor skepticism over their lack of a concrete plan to profitability.

WeWork owner The We Company, which is preparing for an initial public offering as early as next month, revealed breakneck revenue growth and soaring losses earlier this month.

REUTERS

Real Estate

Lendlease preparing for S-Reit listing that will include Orchard mall

Park Place Residences nearly sold out; just 3 units available

Toronto landmarks get makeovers in race for tenants

Trump wants US to buy Greenland: report

Reits (August 17-18, 2019)

US housing starts fall further, but permits at seven-month high

Editor's Choice

BT_20190817_CAROUSELL_3865186.jpg
Aug 17, 2019
Garage

Carousell bets on ad dollars; may fundraise in next 2 years

nz_cbd_170819.jpg
Aug 17, 2019
Garage

South-east Asia tech deals total US$6b in H1; more unicorns likely to emerge soon: VC firm

BT_20190817_PGIPO17_3865231.jpg
Aug 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Lendlease preparing for S-Reit listing that will include Orchard mall

Must Read

BT_20190817_BRUNCHP1_3864751.jpg
Aug 17, 2019
Brunch

The way back to black: Saving a sinking company is tricky in a sea of divergent interests

nz_sgexports_170825.jpg
Aug 17, 2019
Government & Economy

July NODX slide improves but no rebound in sight

BT_20190817_CAROUSELL_3865186.jpg
Aug 17, 2019
Garage

Carousell bets on ad dollars; may fundraise in next 2 years

nz_cbd_170819.jpg
Aug 17, 2019
Garage

South-east Asia tech deals total US$6b in H1; more unicorns likely to emerge soon: VC firm

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly