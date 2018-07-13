You are here
BT EXCLUSIVE
Allianz deal latest to mark office rent upturn
Gross effective rent of S$10 psf is above the low-S$8 in locale 2 years ago
Singapore
ALLIANZ is understood to have entered into a lease at ASB Tower, the new development coming up on the former CPF Building site in Robinson Road, at a gross signing rental of around S$11.50 per square foot (psf) a month.
The deal is said to reflect a gross effective rent
