You are here

Home > Real Estate

Amazon plans two eco-friendly towers with parks, day care and bike path in Virginia

Sat, May 18, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Arlington, Virginia

AMAZON has submitted preliminary plans for its new headquarters in Virginia's Arlington County, announcing that it will build 2.1 million square feet in a pair of 22-storey office towers that meet high energy-efficient and environmental standards and include a public plaza and storage for 200 bicycles.

In a blog post, Amazon vice-president John Schoettler said the company is looking for "a sense of place . . . an urban campus that will allow our employees to think creatively, to be a part of the surrounding community, and to remain connected to the region's unique culture and environment".

Some 50,000 square feet of retail space is planned, to include a day care centre serving employees and area residents.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Just over an acre of open space will feature a dog park and a bicycle path that connects with existing bike paths.

Despite early reports of Amazon's interest in creating a helipad at its second headquarters, no landing site was mentioned in the blog post.

The headquarters site, now home to vacant warehouses in some areas, was originally planned as a residential-retail project called Metropolitan Park.

Amazon's change of use will require County Board approval after it works its way through several planning steps. Based on the time needed to build other large developments in Arlington, the project will likely take two or three years to complete.

Amazon, which plans to eventually employ 25,000 people in the immediate area, also plans to purchase the nearby PenPlace from its development partner JBG Smith.

That site was the subject of much discussion in 2013 when it was approved for five new office buildings, a hotel and retail space.

The Amazon headquarters is the driving force behind plans to remake the Pentagon City-Crystal City-Potomac Yard neighbourhoods, which the retail giant has jointly dubbed National Landing. WP

Real Estate

Copper-cladded Sentosa Cove bungalow sold for S$32 million

Singapore residential market resilient due to strong foundations

Trump took out 30-year loan on US$18.5m home in 2018

Does Victor Li have the same golden touch as his father?

Qatari banks face growing risks from real estate downturn: Fitch

Reits

Editor's Choice

lwx_cbd_170519_3.jpg
May 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore firms scramble to mitigate trade war fallout as orders dive

lwx_sia_170519_4.jpg
May 17, 2019
Transport

SIA's Q4 earnings down 28%, full-year gain slumps 47%; airline sees fuel costs headwinds

file743rhbyu79jeikmj4dh.jpg
May 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux suitor Utico seeks delay over water unit; PUB says 'no'

Most Read

1 Artificial intelligence is not a silver bullet
2 Singtel not in position to speculate on capex for 5G in Singapore, says CEO
3 Singapore urges US to accept China's rise, spare other nations
4 Temasek’s Vertex raises US$230m for fourth South-east Asia fund
5 China economy under pressure as trade war escalates

Must Read

lwx_containers_170519_69.jpg
May 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports extend double-digit drop for 2nd straight month in April; confounding expectations

MoneyHacksEp42card.jpg
May 6, 2019
Podcasts

PODCAST: How to get bonus interest in bank-and-earn accounts (Money Hacks, Ep 42)

file6ux72n9pbi9108le5hbb.jpg
May 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

May 17, 2019
Garage

Grab to expand anti-fraud team to 200 by end-2019 as scammers get smarter

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening