Amber Park condo at East Coast sells 115 units in weekend launch

Mon, May 06, 2019 - 5:50 AM
Unit sizes at Amber Park range from 463 sq ft for a one-bedroom plus study apartment to 5,005 sq ft for the largest penthouse, which has six bedrooms plus a study. Some 150 units were launched over the weekend, out of the development's 592 units, said CDL and sister company Hong Realty.
THE latest in a string of East Coast launches, freehold luxury condominium Amber Park sold 115 units at an average S$2,425 per sq ft (psf) during its launch weekend.

Some 150 units were launched over the weekend, out of the development's 592 units, said City Developments

