Amber Park condo at East Coast sells 115 units in weekend launch

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
THE latest in a string of East Coast launches, freehold luxury condominium Amber Park sold 115 units at an average S$2,425 per sq ft (psf) during its launch weekend.
Some 150 units were launched over the weekend, out of the development's 592 units, said City Developments
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg