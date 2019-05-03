You are here

Amber Park to be launched at average price of S$2,425 psf

The joint CDL and Hong Realty project will have one- to five-room units and penthouses
Fri, May 03, 2019 - 5:50 AM
The distinctive feature at Amber Park is a rooftop recreational deck connecting the three residential towers. The development will be near the upcoming Tanjong Katong MRT station, which is expected to be completed in 2023.
PHOTO: CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED (CDL)

CITY Developments Limited (CDL) and its joint venture partner, Hong Realty (Private) Limited, will launch the freehold, 592-unit condominium Amber Park in the East Coast area on Saturday.

Early-bird prices start at S$1.088 million for a one

