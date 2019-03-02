ARA Asset Management to acquire Seoul Square

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
ARA Asset Management has agreed to acquire an office building called Seoul Square in South Korea, the company announced on Thursday.
The vendor was KR1 CR-REIT - a private real estate investment trust (Reit) in South Korea, an ARA spokesman told The Business Times.
