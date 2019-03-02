You are here

ARA Asset Management to acquire Seoul Square

Sat, Mar 02, 2019 - 5:50 AM
Seoul Square is a 23-storey prime office building spanning 132,806 square metres in gross floor area, located directly opposite Seoul Station and connected to major areas such as Gangnam and Yeouido.
PHOTO: ARA ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD

ARA Asset Management has agreed to acquire an office building called Seoul Square in South Korea, the company announced on Thursday.

The vendor was KR1 CR-REIT - a private real estate investment trust (Reit) in South Korea, an ARA spokesman told The Business Times.

