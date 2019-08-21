You are here

Home > Real Estate

Ares raises 1.78b euro Europe property fund

Wed, Aug 21, 2019 - 5:50 AM

London

LOS Angeles-based alternative asset manager Ares Management has raised its largest European real estate fund yet, with plans to target distressed and poorly managed assets.

Ares EF V gathered 1.78 billion euros (S$2.73 billion) and will be managed by the firm's property unit, Ares Real Estate Group, headed by Bill Benjamin, company executives said on Monday.

About 40 per cent has already been committed to nine investments including a residential portfolio in Madrid and a mixed office-retail building in London that was previously owned by an investor from Saudi Arabia.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We favour residential and offices in major European cities, as well as logistics, an asset class that has benefited from problems in the retail sector from the growth of e-commerce," said John Ruane, partner and co-head of European Real Estate Equity at the firm.

The fundraising close comes as economic headwinds threaten European growth, potentially throwing up distressed opportunities that Ares's managers said they are experienced at spotting.

The latest worries for Europe's outlook came from Germany, where the government is preparing fiscal-stimulus measures in the event of a deep recession, according to people familiar with the matter.

The fund will focus on France, Germany, Spain and the UK, with projects also including 500 rental apartments in Dublin, Mr Ruane said.

Ares' real estate unit manages about US$11.9 billion in private equity and debt. The predecessor fund, EF IV, had a net 13.4 per cent internal rate of return as at June 30, according to company filings.

Separately, the firm is also looking to build its biggest-ever private equity fund with plans to raise about US$9.5 billion, targeting businesses in North America and Europe. The new pool will be a successor to the money manager's flagship private equity fund.

The firm, which oversees about US$142 billion across asset classes, was founded more than two decades ago. BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

S-E Asia real estate markets stay the course amid global uncertainties

Confiscated Beijing skyscraper sold via online auction

Li Ka-Shing firm makes US$3.3b bet pubs will survive Brexit

Apartments in Manhattan’s financial district are languishing

HDB flats on prime Keppel Club site: Premium prices or tweaked sales terms?

Once sleepless in Singapore, now giving sweet dreams to the budget conscious

Editor's Choice

Aug 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

3 in 5 Singapore listed firms post poorer results in latest quarter

BT_20190821_CCVULCAN21_3868384.jpg
Aug 21, 2019
Garage

Microsoft co-founder's Vulcan Capital to deploy US$100m in venture funds across S-E Asia

Aug 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Striking a balance in market regulation

Must Read

Aug 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

3 in 5 Singapore listed firms post poorer results in latest quarter

BT_20190821_CCVULCAN21_3868384.jpg
Aug 21, 2019
Garage

Microsoft co-founder's Vulcan Capital to deploy US$100m in venture funds across S-E Asia

BT_20190821_AGEXPEDIA_3868367.jpg
Aug 21, 2019
Technology

Expedia puts Asia front and centre in global push

BT_20190821_CCINEX21_3868762.jpg
Aug 21, 2019
Garage

Inex, Nova Satra merge to tackle healthcare for Asian women

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly