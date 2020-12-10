As pandemic lifelines expire, Americans in housing free fall

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
New York
CLARENCE Hamer doesn't expect to hang on to his house much longer. His downstairs tenant owes him nearly US$50,000 in back rent on the four-bedroom duplex he owns in Brownsville, Brooklyn.
Without those rental payments, Mr Hamer has been unable to pay the thousands he owes...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes