Ascendas-Singbridge, Temasek to invest 20b rupees in Indian logistics, industrial centres
Programme aims to develop a portfolio of 13m-15m sq ft of space in cities such as Mumbai and Chennai
Singapore
ASCENDAS-SINGBRIDGE and principal investor Temasek will together invest some 20 billion rupees (S$398.24 million) in projects in warehousing and manufacturing hubs in the key Indian cities of Mumbai, National Capital Region, Pune, Chennai, Bangalore and Ahmedabad, among others
