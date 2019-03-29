You are here

Home > Real Estate

Aussie household wealth sees largest decline in seven years

Fri, Mar 29, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Sydney

AUSTRALIA'S slumping property and stock markets have driven the biggest decline in household wealth in seven years, underscoring pressure on the central bank to resume cutting interest rates.

Household wealth decreased 2.1 per cent in the final three months of last year, the largest drop since the third quarter of 2011, the statistics bureau said in Sydney on Thursday. The decline was driven by land and property values, which slid for a fourth straight quarter, and financial assets as pension funds were hit by stock market losses.

Australia is seeing a reversal of its traditional wealth generation method of gearing up to the limit to buy a house and then inflating away debt with wage rises and property gains. Instead, asset deflation is pushing up debt ratios: despite restricted lending, mortgage debt as a share of residential land and dwellings climbed to 28.3 per cent, a four-year high.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Reserve Bank chief Philip Lowe last month shifted to a neutral stance as concerns mount that declining wealth will prompt households to hunker down on spending. The economy slowed sharply in the second half of last year on weaker consumption, which accounts for almost 60 per cent of GDP.

Money markets reckon Mr Lowe will be easing before long and are pricing in almost two quarter-point cuts from the current 1.5 per cent cash rate. Thursday's data reinforces the urgency for tax relief and extra spending expected in next week's federal budget. BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

New CBD options offer flexibility in medium to long-term

Different tales for two cities in latest URA tender

Completed private apartment prices fall in Feb

Top execs from Teambuild, CDL, Surbana Jurong and SIT to join BCA board

China Vanke raises HK$7.8b in share sale

US homebuilder Lennar sees better housing market as mortgage rates ease

Editor's Choice

BP_CBD_290319_6.jpg
Mar 29, 2019
Real Estate

New CBD options offer flexibility in medium to long-term

BT_20190329_PGAWARDS_3737535.jpg
Mar 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sheng Siong boss awarded Businessman of the Year

Mar 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Allocation to Hyflux creditors not agreed on: Salim-Medco

Most Read

1 Singapore women earn 12.8% less than men: Glassdoor
2 Property agency OrangeTee & Tie partners home services startup Helpling
3 Joining a Singapore bank a dream for thousands, reality for few
4 URA Draft Master Plan 2019: Higher plot ratios in CBD for converting offices to hotels, residences
5 Hyflux receives arbitration request for desalination plant in Algeria

Must Read

BP_CBD_290319_6.jpg
Mar 29, 2019
Real Estate

New CBD options offer flexibility in medium to long-term

BT_20190329_PGAWARDS_3737535.jpg
Mar 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sheng Siong boss awarded Businessman of the Year

Mar 29, 2019
Real Estate

Different tales for two cities in latest URA tender

BT_20190329_CCRISE_3737502.jpg
Mar 29, 2019
Garage

Call for govts to cut red tape, spur private sector to innovate

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening