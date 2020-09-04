You are here
Australia developer charged with bribing Malaysia officials
[SYDNEY] Australian police have charged a property developer for allegedly paying about A$4.8 million (S$4.7 million) in bribes to Malaysian government officials.
The 68-year-old man is accused of selling a student hostel he developed in Melbourne to a Malaysian government-owned entity at an inflated price of A$22.6 million, with the bribes paid to arrange the sale.
The Australian Federal Police said in a statement on Friday it began investigating the man in 2015 and charged him with foreign bribery and false accounting offences in July this year. Police have seized A$1.6 million of the man's assets in connection with the case.
BLOOMBERG
