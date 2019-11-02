You are here

Home > Real Estate

Australian home prices boast biggest monthly increase since 2015

Sat, Nov 02, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Sydney

AUSTRALIAN home prices boasted their biggest monthly increase since mid-2015 in October as record-low interest rates and looser lending standards stoked demand in the hard-hit sector.

That was the fourth straight month of gains and a boon for the economy after a two-year downturn chipped away at household wealth and confidence, undermining consumption and business earnings.

It was also the clearest sign yet that the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) easing campaign was gaining traction, having cut rates three times to just 0.75 per cent.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The central bank holds its November policy meeting next week and is widely expected to stand pat as it gauges the full impact of the easing.

Friday's data from property consultant CoreLogic showed home prices across the nation rose 1.2 per cent in October, from the previous month, the sharpest rise since May 2015.

Prices across the capital cities rose 1.4 per cent in the month, led by a 2.3 per cent surge in Melbourne - the best performance since 2009 - and a 1.7 per cent jump in Sydney.

For the three months to end October, values climbed 5.5 per cent in Melbourne and 5 per cent in Sydney.

Values in Sydney were still down 2.5 per cent from a year ago, and Melbourne one per cent, but that was a world away from the double-digit pace of decline suffered earlier this year.

"It's becoming increasingly clear that the housing market rebound is gathering pace, both geographically and across the broad valuation cohorts, off the back of lower mortgage rates and improved access to credit," said CoreLogic research director Tim Lawless.

That would be a windfall for consumer wealth and spending power given the housing stock in Australia is valued at a cool A$6.6 trillion (S$6.1 trillion), or more than three times the country's annual economic output.

A sustained rebound in prices could also prove a saviour for the construction sector which has seen a severe downturn in new home approvals, particularly for the once red-hot apartment sector.

The pick up came amid strong demand at auctions, a popular method of sale in Australia's major cities, which hit their highest of the year last weekend.

More than 75 per cent of the properties in Sydney that went to auction over the weekend were sold, highs typically associated with past price bubbles. REUTERS

Real Estate

A-Reit's acquisition of business park assets marks foray into US

JTC to build new semiconductor facility in Tampines, refurbish 4 wafer fab parks

Fragrance Group selling former HQ building in Changi Road for S$28.8m

Impending sale could lead to rebranding for London's Ritz

Marriott sells St Regis New York hotel to Qatar sovereign wealth fund

Reits (November 2-3, 2019)

BREAKING

Nov 2, 2019 05:56 AM
Stocks

Europe: Shares end week on cheery note after US and Chinese data

[BENGALURU] European shares clocked their best day in over a week on Friday, as upbeat jobs data from the United...

Nov 2, 2019 05:54 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil rises nearly 4% on US-China trade hopes, but sets weekly decline

[NEW YORK] Oil prices rose nearly 4 per cent on Friday on signs of progress in US-China trade talks and stronger-...

Nov 1, 2019 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Nov 1, 2019 05:52 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares close flat on Friday, up 1.4% on the week

BETTER-THAN-EXPECTED manufacturing data from China competed with trade talk worries for investors' attention on...

Nov 1, 2019 05:42 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Friday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Friday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 4.64...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly