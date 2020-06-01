You are here

Home > Real Estate

Australia's Vicinity Centres to raise A$1.4b to manage coronavirus impact

Mon, Jun 01, 2020 - 8:07 AM

[BENGALURU] Australian shopping centre manager Vicinity Centres said on Monday it would raise A$1.40 billion (S$1.32 billion) to weather the impact from the Covid-19 pandemic on its business.

To further strengthen its balance sheet, the company said it would not be paying any distribution for the six months ending June 30, 2020.

Vicinity is the latest Australian company to tap the market for funds as coronavirus-led curbs kept consumers at home, forcing several retailers to shut stores and reducing rental income for property managers.

Clothing retailer PAS Group on Friday said it went into voluntary administration to review its operations, citing tough financial market conditions.

Vicinity, the country's second-largest listed manager of retail buildings, said it would launch a placement of A$1.20 billion at A$1.48 per security and a security purchase plan to raise up to a further A$200 million.

SEE ALSO

Australia's stalled migrant boom derails golden economic run

The funds would "provide Vicinity with flexibility to respond to the uncertainty caused by Covid-19 and the evolving retail landscape," chief executive officer Grant Kelley said.

Its shares closed at A$1.61 on Friday.

In March, the property firm withdrew its full-year earnings and distribution outlook due to heightened uncertainty around the impact to retail trading and operating environment from the coronavirus outbreak.

However, the company said that it has seen some early signs of a recovery in foot traffic as restrictions are gradually lifted, while a number of previously closed stores have resumed operations.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

Investors face property dilemma created by Covid-19

US housing sales shoot up during lockdown

US govt sells HK$10b worth of property in HK

Cheaper US cities stand to gain in work-from-home shuffle

ARA-backed crowdfunding platform Minterest raises S$2.7m

Long odds: China's bet on Reits draws sceptics

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 1, 2020 08:00 AM
Government & Economy

UK government preparing stimulus package for July: FT

[LONDON] The UK government is preparing to unveil an economic stimulus package in July as it steps up attempts to...

Jun 1, 2020 07:11 AM
Technology

Netease aims to raise US$2-3b in Hong Kong listing

[HONG KONG] Chinese tech group Netease Inc aims to raise between US$2 billion and US$3 billion in one of the largest...

Jun 1, 2020 07:08 AM
Government & Economy

Australia's stalled migrant boom derails golden economic run

[SYDNEY] Australia's three decades of uninterrupted prosperity are coming to an abrupt end as the global coronavirus...

Jun 1, 2020 06:51 AM
Consumer

Retailers already hit by coronavirus board up as US protests rage

[NEW YORK] Retail giant Target Corp said on Sunday it shuttered stores across the United States as retailers already...

Jun 1, 2020 06:48 AM
Garage

65% of small Israeli start-ups could succumb to Covid-19: survey

[JERUSALEM] Around 65 per cent of small Israeli start-ups expect to cease operations in the next six months due to...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.