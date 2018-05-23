You are here

Home > Real Estate

Battersea Power Station's Malaysian fund owners said to sound out banks for £1.5b loan

Wed, May 23, 2018 - 10:17 AM

file7092jm84i941egll8l76.jpg
Two Malaysian state-backed funds that acquired London's Battersea Power Station building are sounding out banks for a loan of about £1.5 billion (S$2.7 billion), people with knowledge of the matter said.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[KUALA LUMPUR] Two Malaysian state-backed funds that acquired London's Battersea Power Station building are sounding out banks for a loan of about £1.5 billion (S$2.7 billion), people with knowledge of the matter said.

Malaysia's Employees Provident Fund and state-owned asset manager Permodalan Nasional Bhd are expected to hire banks shortly, according to the people, who asked not to be identified as the process is private. Proceeds will be used to refinance existing borrowings and complete the purchase of commercial assets being developed as part of the Battersea Power Station project's second phase, the people said.

EPF and PNB said in January they plan to spend about £1.6 billion on the acquisition, which will give them ownership in a residential and office development where Apple plans to have its UK headquarters.

A representative for EPF declined to comment. PNB said in a statement that due diligence is ongoing, and it would be premature to comment on the loan.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Battersea Power Station building is about halfway through a comprehensive reconstruction that will be completed in late 2020, according to the January statement. The work, which is the largest historic building development undertaken in the UK, is part of a wider 17-hectare mixed-use project.

The power station gained worldwide recognition after being used as the iconic cover illustration for rock band Pink Floyd's platinum 1977 album "Animals." It was depicted on the cover with a pig floating between two of its four chimneys.

BLOOMBERG

Editor's Choice

file6v4eyun9r ST PHOTO LIM YAOHUI.jpg
May 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Most earnings meet forecasts, but ratio for those off-mark worsens

BP_Hyflux_220518_90.jpg
May 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hyflux seeks court protection to reorganise business, debt

BT_20171019_SGX_3136734.jpg
May 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

NSE-SGX rift deepens with India bourse filing injunction in Bombay

Most Read

1 Hyflux said to mull seeking court protection for creditor talks
2 SGX faces interim injunction on its new India equity derivative products; counter falls
3 Abuses pushed Malaysia's debt over RM1 trillion, says Mahathir
4 Porsche sales in Singapore kick into high gear
5 Stocks to watch: SembMarine, Ascendas India Trust, Tat Hong, Perennial
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Hyflux_220518_90.jpg
May 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hyflux seeks court protection to reorganise business, debt

BP_Hyflux_220518_90.jpg
May 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hyflux suspends trading of shares and perps

file6v4eyun9r ST PHOTO LIM YAOHUI.jpg
May 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Most earnings meet forecasts, but ratio for those off-mark worsens

May 23, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Hyflux, The Hour Glass, Samurai 2K Aerosol

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening