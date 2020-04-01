You are here

Home > Real Estate

Bid rigging by 3 Singapore firms in swimming pool tenders for condos, hotels: CCCS

Wed, Apr 01, 2020 - 11:14 AM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

SINGAPORE'S competition watchdog has issued a proposed infringement decision against three companies for infringing Section 34 of the Competition Act by engaging in bid-rigging conduct.

This was in relation to tenders called for the provision of maintenance services for swimming pools, spas, fountains and other water features to privately-owned developments in Singapore – including condominiums and hotels.

The three firms are CU Water Services, Crystalene Product (S) and Crystal Clear Contractor, which provide maintenance and cleaning services for water features, the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) said on Wednesday.

In September 2017, CCCS began investigating the alleged bid-rigging of such tenders.

Its probe revealed that there were bilateral agreements and/or concerted practices between CU Water and Crystalene as well as between CU Water and Crystal Clear, to collude by bid rigging those tenders.

SEE ALSO

Competition watchdog gives nod to ARA, Logos deal

There was no competitive pressure on the trio to submit their best offers to customers, given the cover-bidding arrangements between the parties, CCCS found.

Cover bidding occurs when some bidders agree to submit bids that are intended to be unsuccessful, so that a designated company can win the contract.

In this case, one of the parties would request the other party to submit to the customer a higher quotation than its own, CCCS said. At times, the party who was intended to win the tender would specify a price for the other party to use in its higher quotation.

“As a result, customers were unable to obtain offers that can best meet their requirements and which provide the best value,” the commission said.

The tenders affected by the bid-rigging arrangements between CU Water and Crystalene were called from Oct 11, 2008 to May 29, 2017, while those affected by the arrangements between CU Water and Crystal Clear were called from Aug 20, 2011 to June 16, 2017.

A proposed infringement decision is a written notice issued to parties, setting out the facts on which CCCS makes its assessment and its reasons for arriving at the proposed decision.

The three companies now have the opportunity to make their individual representations regarding the infringements proposed against them.

After CCCS considers any representations received and the evidence obtained in its investigation, the competition watchdog will then make its final decision.

Real Estate

HDB resale prices flat in Q1 amid Covid-19 outbreak: Flash estimates

Ascott chief takes on additional remit as lodging CEO at CapitaLand

IPS proposes to sell Kallang factory to StorHub for S$26m

Cromwell E-Reit manager's chief investment officer quits

Singapore private home prices fall 1.2% q-o-q in Q1 2020: URA flash estimate

Keppel Land China selling mixed-use property for 473.5m yuan

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 1, 2020 11:06 AM
Real Estate

HDB resale prices flat in Q1 amid Covid-19 outbreak: Flash estimates

[SINGAPORE] HDB resale prices were flat in the first three months of 2020 amid the Covid-19 outbreak, compared with...

Apr 1, 2020 11:02 AM
Companies & Markets

SingPost confirms 6th virus case among staff, none are postmen

SINGPOST on Tuesday confirmed a sixth staff member tested positive for the coronavirus, adding that none of its...

Apr 1, 2020 10:55 AM
Technology

US investigates video conferencing app Zoom over porn hacks

[NEW YORK] Video conferencing app Zoom, which has seen its popularity skyrocket in the coronavirus pandemic, is in...

Apr 1, 2020 10:38 AM
Companies & Markets

Ascott chief takes on additional remit as lodging CEO at CapitaLand

CAPITALAND has appointed Kevin Goh as chief executive, lodging, effective Wednesday. He will concurrently be chief...

Apr 1, 2020 10:00 AM
Companies & Markets

IPS proposes to sell Kallang factory to StorHub for S$26m

PRINTING and software package specialist International Press Softcom (IPS) has proposed to sell its Kallang factory...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.