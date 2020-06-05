Big changes for city centres amid Covid-19

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Bangkok
GRAMMY award-winner Petula Clark famously sang that the "lights are much brighter" downtown, but the coronavirus pandemic may change city centres across the world, as more people choose to work remotely and companies ditch large office towers.
With more than 6.3 million...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes