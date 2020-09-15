Bigger homes bought on pandemic spree may house regret

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
New York
MORE than 40 per cent of Americans are working from home, and among them the urge to "work nest" is strong. My sister-in-law turned the family shed into a "shoffice", with charming homemade curtains hiding the tools and a pillow for the pandemic puppy. Surging home prices suggest...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes