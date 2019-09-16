You are here

Home > Real Estate

Blackstone adds European real estate in C$6.2b deal

Mon, Sep 16, 2019 - 6:37 PM

[TORONTO] Blackstone Group Inc added new properties in Germany and The Netherlands with the purchase of a Canadian real estate trust, in deal valued at C$6.2 billion (S$6.46 billion) including debt.

The New York-based private equity firm agreed to pay C$16.79 a share in cash for Dream Global Real Estate Investment Trust, according to a statement from the companies Sunday. The offer is 19% higher than Dream Global's closing price Friday in Toronto.

Dream Global, which went public in 2011, operates office and industrial properties across Western Europe. The offer values the equity of the company at about C$3.2 billion.

"This transaction is an exciting opportunity for Blackstone to expand its existing office and logistics portfolios in some of the largest and most important markets in the region," said James Seppala, head of Backstone's real estate in Europe.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The deal comes less than a week after Blackstone separately said it raised US$20.5 billion for its largest real estate fund ever. The private equity industry's largest real estate investor held a final close on Blackstone Real Estate Partners IX. The amount gathered is more than the US$15.8 billion raised by the 2015 pool.

Toronto-Dominion Bank and National Bank of Canada were the financial advisers on the deal, which requires two-thirds support of Toronto-based Dream Global's shareholders.

 

BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

Autumn bounce fails to materialize for UK housing market

August private home sales down 4.8% from July: URA

District 10 bungalow in Garlick Avenue GCB area for sale at S$16.5m

China's property investment growth at 4-month high in August

Australia's property recovery remains in-house as rest of economy struggles to motor on

'Ferrari woman' grants option to buy her GCB for S$47m

Editor's Choice

file6u76cvxzbh011a4bu9oy.jpg
Sep 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

Integrated Shield scheme insurers nursing their results back to health

BT_20190916_KRWOMAN16_3893168.jpg
Sep 16, 2019
Real Estate

'Ferrari woman' grants option to buy her GCB for S$47m

BT_20190916_CTCERTIS_3893144.jpg
Sep 16, 2019
Technology

Certis' manpower plug: more tech and services

Must Read

AK_sgsl_1609.jpg
Sep 16, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore business confidence drops to near 2-year low in Q4

doc774ng8a85ia1my8yk664_doc740i9jigvhj1nfhgl2t6.jpg
Sep 16, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

AK_sgsl3_1609.jpg
Sep 16, 2019
Real Estate

August private home sales down 4.8% from July: URA

1-Net North Data Centre.jpg
Sep 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel DC Reit launches S$473.8m equity fundraising to partially fund data centre acquisitions

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly