Braddell View en bloc signing hits 80% consent
Reserve price for the collective sale is S$2.08 billion, which works out to S$1,214 per square foot per plot ratio
SIGNING of the collective sale agreement for Braddell View, the biggest of Singapore's 18 former HUDC estates, has reached the 80 per cent consensus mark.
Colliers International, the marketing agent for the collective sale, confirmed this when contacted by The Business
