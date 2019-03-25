You are here

Home > Real Estate

Brexit housing fears linger in London but regions remain resilient

Data shows annual price growth of 2.9% for Yorkshire and Humber, 4.4% in the East Midlands and 3.4% in the north-west, but a fall of 1.6% in the capital
Mon, Mar 25, 2019 - 5:50 AM

London

THE Brexit-inspired decline in London's property values has yet to cause any serious ripples in other areas of the UK.

While price growth and activity may be slowing amid the uncertainty, almost every other major urban area in the country is still experiencing a rising market, according to Acadata. It's a national divide that's all too apparent to real estate agents in northern England who aren't too worried about the UK's departure from the European Union (EU).

"It's a different world from London in the north," says Jonathan Morgan, sitting in the Leeds office where his property management company Morgans has operated for more than two decades. Reeling off a list from 15 per cent interest rates to the global financial crash, he smiles calmly. "It will be fine because we'll make it so. We've faced crises before."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Behind him, the noise of construction creeps through the windows from workers refurbishing the 19th-century cast-iron Leeds Bridge, originally built when the city - 320 kilometres north of the capital - was rapidly expanding and flush with the wealth of the Industrial Revolution.

Now, it's looking forward to a more modest investment surge - the government is moving 6,000 civil servants to the city and broadcaster Channel 4 is relocating its headquarters there, while a high-speed rail project will bolster transport links.

While such plans are likely boosting interest in Leeds itself, the property market is humming along across large swathes of the country. Land registry data, released Wednesday, shows annual price growth of 2.9 per cent for Yorkshire and Humber in January, and increases of 4.4 per cent in the East Midlands and 3.4 per cent in the north-west. But London declined 1.6 per cent, the most since 2009.

Prices elsewhere are supported by the same factors underlying Britain's property boom for years - low interest rates, growing employment and a short supply of homes. Outside of the capital, the market's benefiting from a tax cut on cheaper homes. Most of the time, values have increased with a lag and at a far slower pace compared with London, but now, the tables have turned.

With Britain's future outside of the EU still as unclear as ever, the London market is taking the biggest hit. The capital's asking prices dropped 1.1 per cent in March from a month earlier, according to Rightmove, while the national measure rose 0.4 per cent.

That's even after the Bank of England published a range of no-deal Brexit scenarios that - at their most extreme - included a 30 per cent drop in home values.

Financial results also highlight the nation's increasingly divided housing market. Bovis Homes Group Plc, which operates across the UK, reported record profits for 2018, while London-focused Telford Homes Plc has warned of a drop in coming years and broker Foxtons Group Plc reported a pre-tax loss.

"London is more of a world market, as it's influenced by outside investment coming in," says Alex McNeil, a commercial and residential valuer at Bramleys, an agency in Huddersfield, northern England. "In the regions, we're less influenced by that."

While it's been more resilient, the rest of the country hasn't been totally untouched by Brexit. A number of agents say that supply started to dry up in the first part of this year as sellers adopted a wait-and-see attitude, while transactions in February were 7 per cent lower than the same month in 2018, according to Rightmove. Meanwhile, price growth in Yorkshire, which can be volatile month-to-month, is currently below last year's average of 3.5 per cent.

Buyers' ability to find cash for a deposit remains the most significant stall on purchases, according to Mark Christopher, another veteran of the market who heads residential sales at Linley and Simpson in the Leeds suburb of Horsforth. As for Brexit, his view sums up the stoicism for which Yorkshire is renowned.

"It will happen and we will take it as it comes without getting too excited," he shrugs. BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

Treasure sells 272 units on launch weekend

Sabana Reit's Tuas property sale called off

Stable earnings seen for retail Reits despite F&B woes

Buying your first home in the US? Save, and save some more

S'pore's largest condo Treasure at Tampines moves 272 units at launch

Sabana Reit's Tuas industrial building sale off the table

Editor's Choice

BP_cbd_250319_2.jpg
Mar 25, 2019
Consumer

Technology could ease pain of rising costs on F&B earnings

BT_20190325_CCMOBIKE25TURN_3732795.jpg
Mar 25, 2019
Garage

oBike investor and local startup Anywheel make play for Mobike

Mar 25, 2019
Real Estate

Treasure sells 272 units on launch weekend

Most Read

1 The Hyflux story so far
2 Kuok Group plans mall and 480 apartments on Pasir Ris site
3 HDB awards white site in Pasir Ris Central to Allgreen Properties, Kerry Properties tie-up
4 Pangolin Investment says exit offer for Challenger is too low
5 Li Ka-Shing's son stumbles in year since father’s retirement

Must Read

BP_cbd_250319_2.jpg
Mar 25, 2019
Consumer

Technology could ease pain of rising costs on F&B earnings

BT_20190325_CCMOBIKE25TURN_3732795.jpg
Mar 25, 2019
Garage

oBike investor and local startup Anywheel make play for Mobike

BT_20190325_NAHTHAILAND25_3732981.jpg
Mar 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Pro-army party takes lead in Thai election

Mar 25, 2019
Real Estate

Treasure sells 272 units on launch weekend

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening