You are here

Home > Real Estate

British construction PMI growth edges up to 4-month high

Wed, Dec 05, 2018 - 5:50 AM

London

CONSTRUCTION activity in the UK grew at the fastest pace in four months in November, spurred by house building and commercial work. But Brexit worries weighed on firms' outlook for the coming year, a survey showed on Tuesday.

The IHS Markit/CIPS UK Construction Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 53.4 from 53.2 in October, confounding the consensus forecast for a fall to 52.5 in a Reuters poll of economists.

A similar survey on manufacturers on Monday also beat expectations, despite a warning from the Bank of England (BOE) last week that in a worst-case scenario, a no-deal Brexit could lead to a sharper recession than after the 2008 financial crisis.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Construction hiring was especially robust, rising at the fastest rate since December 2015.

"Higher levels of new work were recorded for the sixth month running in November, which resulted in a robust and accelerated rise in staffing numbers," Tim Moore, an economist at IHS Markit, said.

Business confidence picked up strongly from November's five-year low, but remained below its average in the first half of 2018.

"Survey respondents widely commented that Brexit-related uncertainty had held back business optimism," Mr Moore said.

Prime Minister Theresa May faces a struggle to win parliamentary backing for her Brexit plan in a vote due on Dec 11. Without lawmakers' support, Britain risks leaving the EU on March 29 without any form of trade deal, which the government and BOE say would deal severe economic damage. REUTERS

Real Estate

Singapore is Asia's second most costly city for rich Asians: Julius Baer report

Brexit may be the panacea to Kwek's M&C headache

Greenworks arranges US$440m for clean-energy real estate

Hotel icon sees communal living as the future

Canada housing has achieved soft landing, says home builder

Canada has achieved a housing soft landing, biggest builder says

Editor's Choice

BT_20181205_OSIM_3634966.jpg
Dec 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

KKR to take 'significant stake' in V3 with up to S$500m investment

Dec 5, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Singapore-listed coal plays getting harder to fire up

Dec 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Acromec joint venture to power new energy plant with chicken waste

Most Read

1 Former Midas chairman's bungalow fetches S$30.8m in mortgagee sale
2 Your name on a Coke bottle spells money for Big Data
3 SembMarine may turn in operating profits in 2019 as work ramps up
4 STI's high yield haven offers balm to painful bear grip
5 Former Queenstown Cinema site up for sale by tender; expects to fetch above S$200m

Must Read

BT_20181205_OSIM_3634966.jpg
Dec 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

KKR to take 'significant stake' in V3 with up to S$500m investment

Dec 5, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Singapore-listed coal plays getting harder to fire up

BT_20181205_COAST_3634864.jpg
Dec 5, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore is Asia's second most costly city for rich Asians: Julius Baer report

Dec 5, 2018
Government & Economy

S-E Asia GDP growth to slow in 2019 amid trade war: ICAEW

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening