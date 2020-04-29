You are here

Home > Real Estate

British expat pays S$10k a month to swim in Sentosa Cove bungalow's pool

Wed, Apr 29, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Singapore

THIS is an almost too-ridiculous-to-be-true story of a man who has rented a swimming pool for S$10,000 a month.

Faced with the prospect of not being able to swim in his own condominium pool, which is closed because of Singapore's circuit breaker measures to stem the spread of Covid-19, the British expatriate cast around his neighbours' properties.

He initially wanted to lease the entire S$30 million bungalow in Sentosa Cove, an upscale residential area on an island off Singapore's south coast.

But the monthly rent of S$30,000 was too high, considering it would have been on top of the not insubstantial amount he was paying for a nearby apartment, according to Lester Chen, a real estate agent at Singapore Realtors.

"I asked the man why he wanted to rent the bungalow. Is it because of space restraint in his current home?" said Mr Chen, who handled the lease and declined to disclose his client's personal details.

"The man replied that he just wanted to use the pool because his was closed due to the lockdown."

With Singapore entering its fourth week of a circuit breaker that has now been extended until June 1, people are barred from loitering outdoors.

Public facilities such as sport halls and gyms are closed. Similarly, amenities in condos are shut to deter social mixing. Individuals face possible fines, jail terms or suspension of their work permits for non-compliance.

Since his client only wanted to use the pool in the Bali-themed house, Mr Chen came up with a proposal.

"I spoke to the owner and we agreed to lease out the pool and garden on two conditions. First, it will only be a short-term lease of three months. And if someone else wanted to rent the bungalow in its entirety, we can terminate the agreement," he said.

The two parties signed a deal on Sunday. While the house itself is locked to prevent entry, the man and his family have access through a side gate. The bungalow is a 10-minute jog from his condo, or a short golf-buggy drive away.

Mr Chen said there have been similar requests, with individuals wanting to rent bungalows in Sentosa Cove only because of their private pools and gardens. But that option is not available to people living on the mainland, he said.

"I have rented out offices, factories, apartments and bungalows. But never just the amenities in a home. This was a first," he said. BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

CDL to give most retail tenants additional rebates for June, July

Ascendas Reit reports 'healthy' Q1 operational performance

HK hotels on the brink amid protests, pandemic pain

Broker's take: DBS says Mapletree Industrial Trust becoming 'alternative data centre play'

Malls face catastrophic hit in Canada with unpaid rent surging

Expat rents pool for S$10,000 a month to swim amid Singapore's lockdown

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 29, 2020 12:18 AM
Government & Economy

Moody's slashes economic and oil forecasts again

[LONDON] Credit rating agency Moody's slashed its global economic and oil forecasts again on Tuesday, predicting...

Apr 29, 2020 12:05 AM
Consumer

Merck sees US$2.1b coronavirus hit to 2020 sales

[NEW JERSEY] Merck & Co said on Tuesday it expects the coronavirus pandemic to reduce 2020 sales by more than US...

Apr 28, 2020 11:47 PM
Government & Economy

US consumer confidence nosedives but optimism for future rises

[WASHINGTON] US consumer confidence nosedived in April to the lowest level since 2014 as concern mounted about jobs...

Apr 28, 2020 11:23 PM
Companies & Markets

Parkway Life Reit confirms three Covid-19 cases in Japan nursing home

PARKWAY Life Reit’s manager announced late on Tuesday that Palmary Inn Shin Kobe, one of its nursing home properties...

Apr 28, 2020 11:13 PM
Companies & Markets

SPH Reit to pay management fee by way of issue of units in SPH Reit

SPH Reit’s manager announced after trading hours on Tuesday that it has elected to receive the base fee component of...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.