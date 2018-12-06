You are here

Home > Real Estate
FOREIGN FORAYS

Builders venture abroad for new income streams, to diversify

While developers have been heading overseas in recent years, Singapore is still seen as a core market
Thu, Dec 06, 2018 - 5:50 AM
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

BP_Francis Koh_061218_3.jpg
While previously more focused on development projects in Singapore, "we've been open to explore viable opportunities overseas, especially in recent years given the challenging real estate market in Singapore brought about by several rounds of cooling measures," said group chief executive officer of Koh Brothers, Francis Koh.
PHOTO: THE BUSINESS TIMES

Singapore

SINGAPORE property developers have been diversifying into new markets and business segments in recent years after several rounds of property cooling measures, which have contributed to a tougher operating environment.

Following the most recent measures, developers that

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20181205_OSIM_3634966.jpg
Dec 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

KKR to take 'significant stake' in V3 with up to S$500m investment

golden.jpg
Dec 5, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Singapore-listed coal plays getting harder to fire up

JK_acromec1.jpg
Dec 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Acromec joint venture to power new energy plant with chicken waste

Most Read

1 Your name on a Coke bottle spells money for Big Data
2 SembMarine may turn in operating profits in 2019 as work ramps up
3 Singapore shares end lower on Wednesday
4 Former Queenstown Cinema site up for sale by tender; expects to fetch above S$200m
5 KKR pays up to S$500m for 'significant stake' in OSIM owner V3
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20181206_ABINNO_3636178.jpg
Dec 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore sprouts innovation centres

BP_SME_061218_2.jpg
Dec 6, 2018
SME

SMEs expect lower turnover in 2018; sentiment weighed down by trade war: survey

Dec 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Cybersecurity industry sees large salary increases amid talent crunch

Dec 6, 2018
Consumer

Singapore poised to reap the benefits of mobility

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening