You are here

Home > Real Estate

BuildTech Asia Digital Series to take place virtually on Oct 14-15

Mon, Oct 12, 2020 - 5:14 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

THE inaugural BuildTech Asia Digital Series will take place virtually on Oct 14-15 to showcase the region's latest range of construction products, services, smart solutions and technological innovations across the entire building life cycle.

The event will have free webinars and tech talks, as well as networking through an interactive platform, organiser Sphere Exhibits said in a press statement.

Sphere Exhibits will also roll out an enhanced business matching programme for attendees to expand their contacts in the region.

The event will present more than 100 global brands across five exhibit profiles - building machinery and equipment; facilities management; productive technology; building materials; architecture and quality finishes.

The ninth edition of the annual BuildTech Asia expo was originally scheduled for March 2020 but was postponed to March 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, recognising that transformation of the building and construction industry cannot stop, the organiser is holding the digital series to support the industry.

SEE ALSO

MinLaw extends contract relief periods; OTPs for commercial, industrial properties included

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Sphere Exhibits is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Singapore Press Holdings which publishes The Business Times. The BuildTech Asia Digital Series is also co-organised by the Singapore Institute of Building Limited.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

MinLaw extends contract relief periods; OTPs for commercial, industrial properties included

Teo Ho Pin joins Tiong Seng board as independent director

More landed homes sold in Q3 as buyers seek to guard wealth

Time for independent directors to redefine themselves by standing up for investors

New York's luxury hotels welcome last-minute locals as jet set stay away

Thai luxury hotels opening in pandemic bet on 5-star quarantine

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 12, 2020 05:30 PM
Government & Economy

MinLaw extends contract relief periods; OTPs for commercial, industrial properties included

THE relief periods under Part 2 of Singapore's Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act will be extended by one to five...

Oct 12, 2020 05:20 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Monday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Monday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 11.92...

Oct 12, 2020 05:04 PM
Companies & Markets

Singapore open to virtual shareholder meetings in post-Covid times: MAS

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Singapore Exchange Regulation (SGX RegCo) are open to allowing...

Oct 12, 2020 04:37 PM
Banking & Finance

Etiqa Insurance Singapore names new chief executive

ETIQA Insurance Singapore has appointed Raymond Ong Eng Siew as its new chief executive officer (CEO) with effect...

Oct 12, 2020 04:37 PM
Government & Economy

France must avoid general lockdown by all means, Castex says

[PARIS] France must avoid another general lockdown by all means possible in the face of a "very strong" resurgence...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stock: Fruit distributor SunMoon slumps amid parent's bankruptcy woes

Hawkers United divided in bitter stakeholder spat

Brokers' take: Analysts like Kimly for its attractive dividends, strong food-delivery orders

Broker's take: Top Glove's ESG risks to fall on strong balance sheet, automation investments, says Maybank KE

More landed homes sold in Q3 as buyers seek to guard wealth

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for