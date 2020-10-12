BuildTech Asia Digital Series to take place virtually on Oct 14-15

THE inaugural BuildTech Asia Digital Series will take place virtually on Oct 14-15 to showcase the region's latest range of construction products, services, smart solutions and technological innovations across the entire building life cycle.

The event will have free webinars and tech talks, as well as networking through an interactive platform, organiser Sphere Exhibits said in a press statement.

Sphere Exhibits will also roll out an enhanced business matching programme for attendees to expand their contacts in the region.

The event will present more than 100 global brands across five exhibit profiles - building machinery and equipment; facilities management; productive technology; building materials; architecture and quality finishes.

The ninth edition of the annual BuildTech Asia expo was originally scheduled for March 2020 but was postponed to March 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, recognising that transformation of the building and construction industry cannot stop, the organiser is holding the digital series to support the industry.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Your feedback is important to us Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Sphere Exhibits is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Singapore Press Holdings which publishes The Business Times. The BuildTech Asia Digital Series is also co-organised by the Singapore Institute of Building Limited.