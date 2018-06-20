You are here

CapitaLand bags 2 mall management deals in China

It's targeting to open 5 malls in the country in 2018, spanning a total retail GFA of about 4.2m sq ft
Located in Guangzhou's Panyu District, The Grand City integrated development comprises a shopping mall that will serve a population catchment of about one million residents and working professionals within a 5-km radius.

PROPERTY group CapitaLand has clinched two new mall management contracts in the Chinese cities of Guangzhou and Chengdu.

The group said before Tuesday's trading hours that its shopping mall business, CapitaLand Retail, will manage the

