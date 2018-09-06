CapitaLand is top real estate developer again

Singapore

CAPITALAND was recognised as the best real estate developer in Singapore for the second consecutive year in the Euromoney Real Estate Survey 2018.

The survey, now in its 14th year, is a ranking of leading firms involved in the real estate sector worldwide.

Bagging a total of four awards, CapitaLand was also voted Singapore's top real estate developer in the retail and mixed sector categories.

Andrew Lim, Capitaland Group's chief financial officer, described the recognition by the company's peers as a "strong testament" to Capitaland's market leadership.

CapitaLand currently manages a global portfolio worth over S$93 billion, and is on track to achieving S$100 billion in assets under management by 2020.

"The group's focus remains on developing and managing our trading and investment properties, underpinned by best-in-class operating and technology platforms to sustainably deliver value for our stakeholders in the long term," said Mr Lim.

Marcus Langston, Euromoney's senior manager (Asia) and global head of real estate markets, explained that the continuing prominence of Asia in global and regional real estate markets has created new growth opportunities for Asian developers.

"CapitaLand is widely recognised as one of the most dynamic, successful, well-capitalised companies in Singapore, well-positioned for international integration and comparable to the best regional and global real estate developer peers," he said.

The annual global ranking is based on the opinions of leading companies including the advisers, developers, investment managers, banks and corporate end-users of real estate.

Respondents were asked to identify the best providers of real estate products and services in their market over the past 12 months.

This year, the survey received a total of 2,425 valid votes covering eight regions, 41 countries and 19 business sectors.