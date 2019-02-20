You are here

Home > Real Estate

Carros Project Management clinches JTC site in Kranji for S$5.1m

Wed, Feb 20, 2019 - 12:20 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

JTC has awarded the tender for an industrial site at Jalan Lam Huat in Kranji to investment holding and real estate firm Carros Project Management Pte Ltd.

The tendered price of S$5.1 million was the highest of three bids submitted.

The 0.77 hectare industrial site, which has a lease of 20 years, has a gross plot ratio of 2.5 ha. It is zoned B2, which means the site may be used by heavy industries that have a greater environmental impact.

The Jalan Lam Huat (Plot B) land is one of six confirmed list sites under the Industrial Government Land Sales (IGLS) programme for the second half of 2018. It was launched earlier under the confirmed list for the IGLS in the second half of 2017 but was not awarded as the lone bid submitted then was deemed too low.

An adjacent Plot A site was awarded in September 2017 to JC Development, who beat four other contenders with its S$6.16 million bid.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Real Estate

Hong Kong to take back part of biggest golf course for homes

Singapore property not set for 'big bump', CapitaLand says

Work without boundaries

Redas explains why some cooling measures need to be revised

8M Real Estate buying shophouses worth S$144m

AusGroup in A$11.8m deal to house marine workers on Australian island

Editor's Choice

BT_20190220_DBS_3701333.jpg
Feb 20, 2019
Banking & Finance

DBS group plans major revamp of DBS Vickers

BT_20190220_BARKER_3701314.jpg
Feb 20, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Fixing mindsets against F&B, retail jobs - not quotas - is key

Feb 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Midas probe can't be rushed as deals took place overseas

Most Read

1 Sales of DR's Secret in China: Best World's best-kept secret?
2 Trump may worsen global car market slump
3 Global Premium Hotels puts 23 hotels on market at S$1.4b
4 Bitter pill to swallow despite Olivia Lum's sweetener to small investors
5 Singapore Budget 2019: 50% personal income tax rebate capped at S$200
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_CAPITA_200219_37.jpg
Feb 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand Q4 profit jumps 71.2% to S$475.7m

BT_20190220_DBS_3701333.jpg
Feb 20, 2019
Banking & Finance

DBS group plans major revamp of DBS Vickers

Feb 20, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: DBS, SembMarine, CapitaLand, Great Eastern, Mapletree Industrial Trust

AK_gs_2002.jpg
Feb 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Malaysia to extradite ex-Goldman banker after local 1MDB cases

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening