Carros Project Management clinches JTC site in Kranji for S$5.1m

JTC has awarded the tender for an industrial site at Jalan Lam Huat in Kranji to investment holding and real estate firm Carros Project Management Pte Ltd.

The tendered price of S$5.1 million was the highest of three bids submitted.

The 0.77 hectare industrial site, which has a lease of 20 years, has a gross plot ratio of 2.5 ha. It is zoned B2, which means the site may be used by heavy industries that have a greater environmental impact.

The Jalan Lam Huat (Plot B) land is one of six confirmed list sites under the Industrial Government Land Sales (IGLS) programme for the second half of 2018. It was launched earlier under the confirmed list for the IGLS in the second half of 2017 but was not awarded as the lone bid submitted then was deemed too low.

An adjacent Plot A site was awarded in September 2017 to JC Development, who beat four other contenders with its S$6.16 million bid.