CBRE confirms hire of JLL's Greg Hyland to capital markets team

Greg Hyland, the former head of capital markets for Singapore at JLL, will work with existing capital markets teams in the region while based in Singapore in his new role with CBRE.

CBRE on Tuesday confirmed the appointment of Greg Hyland as managing director, capital markets, Asia-Pacific, who will work with existing capital markets teams in the region while based in Singapore.

Prior to the move, he was JLL’s head of capital markets for Singapore. During his time at JLL, Mr Hyland advised on over US$10 billion of real estate transactions over the past five years.

He also held other executive roles at JLL, including regional director of Asia capital markets in Singapore and head of investment in Shanghai.

He brings more than 18 years of experience with a China, Singapore and Australia specialisation, CBRE added.

Martin Samworth, CBRE group president and chief executive of advisory services for APAC/EMEA; and Chris Ludeman, global president of capital markets, said in a joint statement: "Greg’s broad understanding of global capital markets and ability to advise, execute and deliver for clients will enhance our global capital markets offering, while driving our growth strategy across the APAC region."

Added Mr Hyland: "Investors increasingly demand seamless and innovative services, and CBRE’s commitment to investing in the platform will ensure we will continue to deliver outstanding results for our clients."

News of his hire first emerged in September in a BT article quoting market sources which detailed several senior level departures taking place at CBRE.

It was understood at the time that former managing director of capital markets (Singapore), Jeremy Lake, as well as Galven Tan, executive director of capital markets (Singapore), both left to join Savills. When contacted by BT, Savills declined to comment.