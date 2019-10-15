You are here

Home > Real Estate

CBRE confirms hire of JLL's Greg Hyland to capital markets team

Tue, Oct 15, 2019 - 10:30 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

Greg Hyland_CBRE_Capital_Markets (PhotoCredit_CBRE)_crop.jpg
Greg Hyland, the former head of capital markets for Singapore at JLL, will work with existing capital markets teams in the region while based in Singapore in his new role with CBRE.
PHOTO: CBRE

CBRE on Tuesday confirmed the appointment of Greg Hyland as managing director, capital markets, Asia-Pacific, who will work with existing capital markets teams in the region while based in Singapore.

Prior to the move, he was JLL’s head of capital markets for Singapore. During his time at JLL, Mr Hyland advised on over US$10 billion of real estate transactions over the past five years.

He also held other executive roles at JLL, including regional director of Asia capital markets in Singapore and head of investment in Shanghai.

He brings more than 18 years of experience with a China, Singapore and Australia specialisation, CBRE added.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Martin Samworth, CBRE group president and chief executive of advisory services for APAC/EMEA; and Chris Ludeman, global president of capital markets, said in a joint statement: "Greg’s broad understanding of global capital markets and ability to advise, execute and deliver for clients will enhance our global capital markets offering, while driving our growth strategy across the APAC region."

Added Mr Hyland: "Investors increasingly demand seamless and innovative services, and CBRE’s commitment to investing in the platform will ensure we will continue to deliver outstanding results for our clients."

News of his hire first emerged in September in a BT article quoting market sources which detailed several senior level departures taking place at CBRE.

It was understood at the time that former managing director of capital markets (Singapore), Jeremy Lake, as well as Galven Tan, executive director of capital markets (Singapore), both left to join Savills. When contacted by BT, Savills declined to comment.

Real Estate

Asia's best Reits may lose appeal as rally trims Thai yields

BR Properties scoops up Sao Paulo towers for 766m reais

Two Belmont Rd GCBs being sold

Singapore's Q3 property investment sales surge to S$16.7b: report

Lian Beng posts 21% rise in Q1 earnings on associates' profits

Cominar Reit exploring options for Montreal's Central Station

Purchase this article as republication.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly