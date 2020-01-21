Chairman of Dubai state-owned developer Nakheel to leave

Nakheel was at the center of Dubai's debt crisis in 2009 that pushed the emirate to the brink of a default. After receiving support from the government, it now has billions of dirhams of projects and infrastructure development underway.

[DUBAI] Nakheel PJSC Chairman Ali Lootah, who steered the Dubai state-owned developer through a US$10.5 billion debt restructuring, is leaving after 10 years in the role, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Mr Lootah was hired as head of the developer of the palm-shaped islands in 2010, replacing Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem. The people asked not to be identified because the matter isn't public.

A spokeswoman for Nakheel declined to comment.

Still, Mr Nakheel is among developers coming under pressure as Dubai's property market's long decline since a peak in October 2014 defies all predictions of a rebound. The company in March dismissed about 300 employees as part of its plans to consolidate its operations, people with knowledge of the matter said at the time.

Dubai is taking steps to help the market recover. In September, the government set up a committee to manage the supply and demand of properties.

Nakheel reported a profit of 4.38 billion dirhams (S$1.62 billion) in 2018, down from 5.67 billion a year earlier.

BLOOMBERG