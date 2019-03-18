You are here

Home > Real Estate

China’s crowded co-working industry turns to services amid funding crunch

Mon, Mar 18, 2019 - 5:16 PM

[HONG KONG] Co-working space operators in China are shifting their focus from ambitious expansion plans to services such as customising offices for clients, as rising vacancy rates and tighter financing slow their exponential growth of the past two years.

The strategy shift marks a turn of fortunes for the Chinese co-working industry, whose rapid expansion has helped operators such as Ucommune, MyDreamPlus and Kr Space raise hundreds of millions of dollars.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The combined area of co-working space in four first-tier cities in China surged by almost 60 per cent between the end of 2017 and October last year, according to industry association China Real Estate Chamber of Commerce.

However, 40 per cent of the co-working centres were more than half empty as of October and 40 co-working brands had shut in the first 10 months of 2018, it added.

"There's a shake-out in the flexible office space," said Paul Salnikow, global CEO of The Executive Centre, which entered China in 2001 and currently operates 45 premium flexible working centres in nine Chinese cities.

"Since November, we've seen operators in China walking away from centres, trying to give it back to the landlord. We've been offered furniture from some of these people, saying they're trying to raise money."

A common solution for firms appears to be diversification into services that require less capital investment, such as office design and management.

"Our focus this year is 'management output'," Mao Daqing, founder of Ucommune, one of the largest co-working space operators in China, told Reuters.

The company expected to partner with enterprise clients and open another 30 flexible working centres for them this year, providing design and management services, from 15 currently, he said. Ucommune's own branded centres would add five to 10 more to the over 200 already in place.

US-based WeWork started providing such services in China last year and also plans to grow the business.

One industry executive who declined to be identified told Reuters the asset-light model helped to shift rental costs to clients, boosting income.

LANDLORDS AT RISK

A survey of Chinese flexible working space operators by real estate consultancy CBRE in January found that around 68 per cent planned to slow or halt expansion this year.

But the rise in vacancy rates and operators dropping out of the business could also spell trouble for Chinese office landlords, especially in major cities like Shanghai where co-working is more common than the rest of Asia-Pacific.

"Co-working operators need to go further asset-light and slow one-off CAPEX investment to stay in operation," said Virginia Huang, CBRE Greater China managing director of advisory and transaction services.

"What this means is landlords also share some risks of this industry, not only the operators."

Terms of underwriting co-operating operators are also changing, with landlords bearing more costs and risks.

Stanley Ching, Citic Capital's head of property, said operators were increasingly seeking fit-out subsidies and leasing on profit-sharing models with landlords, as they become more reluctant to pay high rents to secure space.

LaSalle Investment Management, which rents space to co-working operators in China, said picking the right operators and limiting exposure was crucial.

"They're not recession-proof yet; they haven't gone through a recession, we don't know who's going to survive or who's not," said Elysia Tse, LaSalle IM Asia Pacific head of research and strategy.

"So we'll make sure our portfolio of co-working tenants is a small minority portion."

One positive trend for co-working operators is the growth in demand from larger corporates amid China's broader economic slowdown.

"As companies' outlook on the economy turns conservative and they want to save office costs, they turn to co-working space which provides flexibility," said Ucommune's Mao.

"Our clients for office design service also increased for this reason."

REUTERS

Real Estate

Chinese developer Country Garden's 2018 core profit up 38%

Eldorado Resorts, Caesars explore merger: sources

In NY, price of land for the dead can rise to US$1m

End in sight for Greece's long quest to complete national land registry

China Sunsine board 'confident' it will get industrial site despite open tender rule

Far East Orchard buys three more British student dorms

Editor's Choice

BP_CBD_180319_4.jpg
Mar 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore firms building up capacity outside China as fallback

BT_20190318_ANGYUUZOO18_3726683.jpg
Mar 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

YuuZoo quits office with unsettled rents; CEO resigns over unpaid salary

BT_20190313_CUTEDGE13_3722108.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Garage

GGV Capital's Jenny Lee to speak at forum of Cutting Edge thought leaders

BPWallst_180319_5.jpg
Mar 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore investors snap up US stocks in Q4 amid Wall St plunge

Most Read

1 DBS hires Bank of Singapore private banker
2 YuuZoo quits office with unsettled rents; CEO resigns over unpaid salary
3 YouTube star PewDiePie is thrust into the spotlight after mosque slayings
4 Fat cats or top dogs: Is the Singapore CEO overpaid?
5 Singapore firms building up capacity outside China as fallback

Must Read

BP_YuuZoo_180319_76.jpg
Mar 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

YuuZoo says to close all Singapore operations, lay off staff on continued trading suspension

_MG_1055.jpg
Mar 18, 2019
Government & Economy

GIC concerned about 'high uncertainty' in global investment environment: CEO

Mar 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel expands cross-border payments alliance with Japan mobile payments tech firm addition

BP_construction_180319_78.jpg
Mar 18, 2019
SME

Debt payment behaviour of Singapore's construction sector worsens in Q4 2018: study

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening