You are here

Home > Real Estate

China construction machinery industry expects sales to rise 15%

Thu, Nov 26, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20201126_LLCHINA268Q46_4342476.jpg
A Caterpillar 323 GX hydraulic excavator on display at the construction machinery trade fair Bauma China in Shanghai on Wednesday. China embarked on a fresh building spree to bolster the economy following the emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Shanghai

CHINA'S strong construction machinery sales are expected to continue until at least early next year but could be hobbled by any slowdown in Beijing's recent infrastructure investment drive, industry executives said.

Construction equipment makers have experienced unexpectedly robust sales in China this year, especially for excavators, after the country embarked on a fresh building spree to bolster the economy following the emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic.

XCMG Construction Machinery said its sales in China had jumped by over 20 per cent this year versus 2019, although overseas sales have been hit by the global spread of the virus.

Rivals such as Japan's Komatsu have similarly said they have seen a recovery in demand from China.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"Our original forecasts were not for such high-speed growth especially since it's the last year of China's 13th five-year plan," said XCMG's chairman Wang Min in an interview on the sidelines of the biennial Bauma China fair. The industry traditionally sees fewer new construction projects starting in such a year.

China's 14th five-year economic plan will be revealed at the annual parliament meeting in early 2021, with a focus on technology and domestic demand.

Overall, the industry is expected to see a 15 per cent or more year-on-year jump in China sales this year, according to consultancy Off-Highway Research, which had previously forecast sales to fall 8 per cent prior to the Covid-19 outbreak.

"We will definitely see growth in the first half of next year, but the second half, whether expectations will change, we have to see what policy decisions the National People's Congress make," Off-Highway's director of research Shi Yang, referring to the country's parliament. The consultancy is currently forecasting a 10 per cent sales decline for 2021.

Rosy sales in China have not necessarily translated to profit jumps for equipment manufacturers, as more players join a lingering price war, he added.

US-based Caterpillar Inc, the world's largest equipment maker, unveiled a new range of cheaper, 20-ton "GX" hydraulic excavators for the Chinese market at the fair, which attendees said were being advertised by dealers for as low as 666,000 yuan (S$136,000). Generally, Caterpillar's excavators sell for about one million yuan, they said.

A Caterpillar spokeswoman said the new series enabled it to offer equipment at a lower low price point and cost per hour.

"Competition in China is very fierce, the prices for some standard products have fallen to levels where they can't really go any lower anymore," XCMG's Mr Wang said. REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

Allianz-linked entity moves to buy stake in OUE Bayfront

SPH Reit to maintain its acquisition approach

Cromwell E-Reit to acquire logistics park in Italy for 52.6m euros

Half of labour force in big US cities working from home

UOL chief joins plea to help genuine HDB upgraders with ABSD remission

Pandemic a surprise boon for women in world's back office

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 26, 2020 05:50 AM
Companies & Markets

RBI nod for DBS' LVB takeover paves way for branch expansion: analysts

THE formal nod from India's central bank for DBS to take over cash-strapped Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB), as announced...

Nov 26, 2020 05:50 AM
Government & Economy

HSA vendor that exposed blood donors' personal data fined S$120,000

THE vendor for the Health Sciences Authority which accidentally put online the personal information of about 800,000...

Nov 26, 2020 12:40 AM
Transport

Malaysia proposes changes to KL-Singapore High Speed Rail project, Singapore remains committed to fulfilling obligations: MOT

[SINGAPORE] Malaysia has proposed some changes to the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High Speed Rail (HSR) Project, and...

Nov 26, 2020 12:27 AM
Consumer

ViacomCBS selling Simon & Schuster to Penguin Random House for US$2.18b

[NEW YORK] US media group ViacomCBS said Wednesday it is selling Simon & Schuster to rival publisher Penguin...

Nov 26, 2020 12:18 AM
Consumer

IBM planning 10,000 job cuts in Europe ahead of unit sale

[NEW YORK] International Business Machines is planning to cut about 10,000 jobs in Europe in an attempt to lower...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: Maybank KE downgrades DBS, OCBC, UOB to 'sell' on 'unsustainable' rally

East Coast pre-war bungalow for sale with S$19m guide price

Hot stock: Singapore Airlines gains nearly 17% on the week

Hin Leong founder OK Lim denies HSBC's forgery claim

Help genuine HDB upgrader with ABSD remission: UOL chief

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for