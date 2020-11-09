You are here

Home > Real Estate

China Evergrande says ending reorganisation plan with Shenzhen Real Estate

Mon, Nov 09, 2020 - 9:03 AM

rk_Evergrande_091120.jpg
Debt-laden China Evergrande Group said it has decided to terminate a reorganisation plan with Shenzhen Special Economic Zone Real Estate & Properties Group.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Debt-laden China Evergrande Group said it has decided to terminate a reorganisation plan with Shenzhen Special Economic Zone Real Estate & Properties Group.

The Hong Kong-listed firm made the announcement in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse on Sunday.

Market concern has mounted in recent weeks that Evergrande - whose borrowings totalled 835.5 billion yuan (S$167 billion) at end-June - was headed for a cash crush if it could not get government approval for a backdoor listing in Shenzhen that has languished for four years.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

Singapore hits pause on building new data centres; short-term rents up

Sub-1% mortgages draw well-heeled borrowers

S$1.65m can get you a home on Sentosa

Brookfield pushing ahead with India Reit IPO by year-end

BOE's Ramsden sees some commercial real estate being scrapped

FLCT's 5.5% rise in H2 DPU due to more than 'merger effect'

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 9, 2020 09:45 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks surge 1.73% at open after Biden wins US vote

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened with big gains on Monday morning after Joe Biden was declared winner of the US...

Nov 9, 2020 09:24 AM
Companies & Markets

Sembcorp joins legal proceedings involving divested South African water assets

THE 718 million rand (S$70 million) sale of Sembcorp Industries' (SCI) South African municipal water assets,...

Nov 9, 2020 09:22 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open higher on Monday

MALAYSIA share prices opened higher on Monday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 6.87...

Nov 9, 2020 09:15 AM
Companies & Markets

SIIC Environment Q3 revenue falls 4.1% on construction revenue decline

SIIC Environment Holdings' third-quarter revenue fell by 4.1 per cent to 1.51 billion yuan (S$307.6 million) due to...

Nov 9, 2020 08:45 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Singapore Airlines, StarHub, Venture, NetLink, Sembcorp

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Monday:

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore hits pause on building new data centres; short-term rents up

US Election 2020: 'It's the economy, stupid'

ST Group Food Industries scales up its business amid pandemic

Trump mocked over press conference at Four Seasons garden centre

S$1.65m can get you a home on Sentosa

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for