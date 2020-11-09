You are here
China Evergrande says ending reorganisation plan with Shenzhen Real Estate
[HONG KONG] Debt-laden China Evergrande Group said it has decided to terminate a reorganisation plan with Shenzhen Special Economic Zone Real Estate & Properties Group.
The Hong Kong-listed firm made the announcement in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse on Sunday.
Market concern has mounted in recent weeks that Evergrande - whose borrowings totalled 835.5 billion yuan (S$167 billion) at end-June - was headed for a cash crush if it could not get government approval for a backdoor listing in Shenzhen that has languished for four years.
REUTERS
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes