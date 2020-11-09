China Evergrande says ending reorganisation plan with Shenzhen Real Estate

Debt-laden China Evergrande Group said it has decided to terminate a reorganisation plan with Shenzhen Special Economic Zone Real Estate & Properties Group.

The Hong Kong-listed firm made the announcement in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse on Sunday.

Market concern has mounted in recent weeks that Evergrande - whose borrowings totalled 835.5 billion yuan (S$167 billion) at end-June - was headed for a cash crush if it could not get government approval for a backdoor listing in Shenzhen that has languished for four years.

