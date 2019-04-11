You are here

Home > Real Estate

China home sales rebound in March

Thu, Apr 11, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Shanghai

CHINA'S property market is showing signs of green shoots again with home sales posting a robust recovery in March.

After contracting in the first two months of 2019 - including over the Lunar New Year holiday, a time when at least for the past three years residential purchases have typically been buoyant - the project sales of nine major developers rose 20 per cent in March from a year earlier.

Aiding the recovery has been stimulus from Beijing, which has helped stabilise the economy and re-ignite home buyers' enthusiasm.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Economists expect the central bank will cut reserve requirements at least three more times this year to funnel cash into a slowing economy.

Additional so-called stealth easing measures that make it easier to buy property in China have also improved sentiment.

A nationwide promotion with sweeping discounts resulted in China Evergrande Group posting a rise in contracted sales of 11 per cent last month, reversing the company's 42 per cent year-on-year slump in the first two months. At Shanghai-based Cifi Holdings Group, March sales were up 87 per cent.

Bloomberg calculations based on official data also show that home builders received faster cash proceeds from banks in January and February.

In China, when home buyers take out a mortgage, that money flows to the project developer.

When liquidity worsens, developers receive those proceeds more slowly. Analysts at Credit Suisse Group say such signs of recovery are just the start.

On Tuesday, the bank said that it expects home prices nationwide to increase by 1.4 per cent on average in 2019 and 2.3 per cent in 2020, and reckons developers with quality land banks should outperform. BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

Are developer debt fears overblown?

First Reit Q1 DPU flat at 2.15 Singapore cents

Singapore condo and HDB rents rise in March: SRX

AirTrunk raises S$450m to build Singapore data centre

Aspen in JV to develop M'sia residential project

Indian govt push for housing puts millions at risk of eviction

Editor's Choice

lwx_hyflux_110419_3.jpg
Apr 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Are developer debt fears overblown?

BT_20190411_PMPA_3750451.jpg
Apr 11, 2019
Transport

MPA's first woman CEO wants to change perception of sector

lwx_Societe Generale_110419_4.jpg
Apr 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

Investment banks, asset managers shedding jobs

Most Read

1 String of public agencies lease offices at Funan
2 MAS bans ex-HSBC senior VP for 20 years; two others get 10 and 12 year bans
3 Hyflux default signals more trouble ahead for Singapore bond market: S&P
4 5 best-performing billionaire stocks returned 49% year to date: SGX
5 OUE Commercial Reit, OUE Hospitality Trust to merge; combined assets worth S$6.8b

Must Read

lwx_hyflux_110419_3.jpg
Apr 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Are developer debt fears overblown?

BT_20190411_PMPA_3750451.jpg
Apr 11, 2019
Transport

MPA's first woman CEO wants to change perception of sector

lwx_Societe Generale_110419_4.jpg
Apr 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

Investment banks, asset managers shedding jobs

BT_20190411_PGBRENTT864_3750608.jpg
Apr 11, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Rystad Energy expects crude under-supply for 2019 and 2020

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening